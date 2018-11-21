What To Watch On Thanksgiving 2018: The Parade, Marathons & More TV Specials

Even though it’s on Thanksgiving, there’s always something on TV. There are multiple marathons and holiday specials to tune in to this Thanksgiving. Here’s what to watch!

TV is not shutting down even though it’s a holiday. On Thanksgiving, there will be so many TV marathons and specials for you to watch while surrounded by your family and friends. From the Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade to Christmas movie marathons, there is so much to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

We’ve listed the TV marathon and specials below. There’s something for everyone to watch this Thanksgiving. From a Chrisley Knows Best marathon to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you can clear your DVR just for Thanksgiving! Check out everything below!

TV MARATHONS:

12 a.m. ET — Gilmore Girls marathon on UP

12 a.m. ET — Countdown to Christmas movie marathon on Hallmark

3 a.m. ET — Jersey Shore Family Vacation marathon on MTV

4 a.m. ET — Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

6 a.m. ET — Chrisley Knows Best marathon on USA Network

6 a.m. ET — Gone With the Wind marathon on SundanceTV

8 a.m. ET — It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas movie marathon on Lifetime

8 a.m. ET — Bob’s Burgers marathon on TBS

9 a.m. ET — The Godfather marathon on AMC

9 a.m. ET — Chicago P.D. marathon on Oxygen

11 a.m. ET — Family Guy marathon on TBS

1 p.m. ET — Friends Thanksgiving episodes on TBS

2 p.m. ET — The Office marathon on Comedy Central

5 p.m. ET — black-ish marathon on FXX

7 p.m. ET — Friends Thanksgiving episodes on Paramount Network

8 p.m. ET — The Simpsons Thanksgiving episodes on FXX

HOLIDAY SPECIALS:

3 a.m. ET — The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix

9 a.m. ET — Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC

12 p.m. ET — National Dog Show on NBC

7 p.m. ET — A Country Christmas premiere on CMT

8 p.m. ET — MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown on FOX

8 p.m. ET — Christmas at the Palace premiere on Hallmark

8 p.m. ET — A Christmas Contract premiere on Lifetime

9 p.m. ET — Meghan’s New Life: The Real Princess Diaries on ABC

9:30 p.m. ET – Murphy Brown’s “Thanksgiving & Taking” episode on CBS

10 p.m. ET — ‘Tis The Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion on Lifetime

We are truly blessed for all the amazing marathons and specials this Thanksgiving 2018. Many networks are getting into the holiday spirit with the premieres of their holiday movies. Who doesn’t want to see the One Tree Hill cast reunite in a Christmas movie? Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!