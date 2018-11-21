Tory Lanez Slams Joyner Lucas As A ‘Dweeb’ In 2nd Scathing Diss Track — Listen To ‘Litty Again’

Here we go again. For the 2nd time this week, Tory Lanez has taken shots at Joyner Lucas with his music. Listen to ‘Litty Again’ here!

Tory Lanez just fired back at Joyner Lucas, again. After his Nov. 20 freestyle slamming the rapper, Tory has shared yet another diss track. “Litty Again,” arrived on Nov. 21, and it took some personal shots at his newfound rival in the lyrics. “My neph couldn’t get you to a million on the Gram//Chris Brown tried n***a failed both times//I done took to your page to a million in a day//If you ask me n***a I’m your motherf**kin’ co-sign,” Tory raps on the track. Tory also tosses out the words ‘dweeb,’ and ‘geek,’ in the first verse.

The song comes after Tory claimed Joyner wasn’t on his ‘level’ in an Instagram Live session. Tory took to the gram on Nov. 19, and got all too honest when someone asked him about his thoughts on Joyner. Though Tory did admit Lucas was “nice,” he didn’t stop there. Tory eventually went OFF! “Anytime you see me showcase singing or if they see me showcase rap, my ni**a, I’m always destroyin’ shit my ni**a, always,” he told the fan. “The Joyner kid? He’s nice, but he can’t f**k with me. Not on no level, period.”

Joyner wasn’t exactly happy when he got wind of Tory’s Instagram rant. The musician took to his own Instagram to call out the his rival, and challenged him to a rap battle. In his post, Joyner included a clip of Tory’s Instagram Live and the terms and conditions of the rap battle.”@torylanez if your so confident my guy, let’s pick a beat,” Joyner said. “You spit your hardest bars over it and il do the same. Well let the people decide who ain’t fu**ing with who. Then we will pick a date and time and you present your version and I’m present my version. Same exact beat so it’s fair. ‍♂️ if your not willing to step up and accept my proposal then don’t ever say no silly shit like “bar for bar Joyner Lucas ain’t fucking with me” ever again in your life. ‍♂️ tag the comedian @torylanez I love the confidence but stop it bro.”

Listen to “Litty Again” above! While this rap feud came out of absolutely nowhere, we’re never opposed to new music from both Tory and Joyner.