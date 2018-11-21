Mandy Moore Shares Gorgeous New Pics From Backyard Wedding: See Her Pink Dress & More

Get an even closer look at Mandy Moore’s bridal gown, in addition to behind-the-scenes moments of her wedding with Taylor Goldsmith, here!

Now you can relish in Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s wedded bliss even more, thanks to newly released hi-res pictures! Two days after Mandy’s wedding on Nov. 18, the This Is Us actress posted a roundup of the most sentimental moments from her day of matrimony with the lead singer of Dawes. Her pink tulle dress by Rodante looked even more vibrant in the new photo shoot, just like her ecstatic smile. There were even more newlywed photos for us to swoon over, as Taylor and Mandy posed by a piano, and then outside their Los Angeles home — you need to see the way they “smize” at one another below!

And we got a better look at how the ceremony was the “perfect reflection of [Mandy’s] boho chic style,” as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. From the bohemian rug that ran down the aisle to the pink and tan fronds that bordered it, the ceremony looked like it materialized straight off a Pinterest board. There were only about 50 guests in attendance, as E! News reported, and the exclusive guest list was evident in the roundup’s last photo! The wedding party snuggled close to one another as they stood to clap for the bride and groom’s march down the aisle. As our source explained, “It was important to Mandy that there not be too many people there, so the guest list was very small, just family and close friends.”

After Mandy and Taylor exchanged vows, they brought the wedding festivities to The Fig House, an event venue in Highland Park, LA. As we’ve told you earlier today, Mandy changed out of her bridal gown and put on a piece that showed off the actress and singer’s sultrier side! Her evening gown for Act II of the night featured cut-outs on both sides and an open back that highlighted her lithe figure. She joined Taylor, who shares her musical chops as a folk rock singer, for a duet on stage at their reception. Seriously, Nicholas Sparks needs to write his next book on these lovebirds!

The perfect wedding for an even more perfect love story. Surprisingly, Mandy and Taylor’s meet cute didn’t happen at a star-studded Hollywood party — it went down in the DMs! “I took a picture of [Dawes’] album and posted it on Instagram,” Mandy told People in an interview published on October 2017, one month after the proposal. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”