Rob Kardashian Thinks Blac Chyna’s Sending The ‘Wrong Message’ To Dream By Lightening Skin

Blac Chyna took a ton of heat after it was revealed she’s been using skin lightning cream. Ex Rob Kardashian think’s it’s the wrong message to send their daughter Dream and Chy couldn’t care less.

Fans were shocked earlier this week when Blac Chyna partnered up to launch a skin lightening cream, Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream with Whitenicious by Dencia. Even more alarming was when her rep revealed that Chyna has been using Whitenicious’ dark spot corrector to address her hyperpigmentation, even though the name of the product sure gives the wrong impression. That isn’t sitting well with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, who feels she’s setting a bad example for their two-year-old daughter Dream.

“Rob is disappointed Chyna is encouraging women to lighten their skin and he feels Chyna is sending the wrong message to their daughter. Rob wishes Chyna were a better role model and setting a better example, he wants Dream to grow up being proud of her culture and the color of her skin. He doesn’t think it’s healthy for Dream to be raised in an environment where she might feel self-conscious over the color of her skin tone,” a source close to the 31-year-old sock designer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

His concerns are going to fall on deaf ears because Chyna is not about to stop using Whitenicious. “Chyna has always liked her skin lighter, and ever since she was a lot younger she always used a high factor sun cream because she didn’t want to tan. Chyna is fully aware that some people have an issue with skin lightening, but she couldn’t care less what they think, because as far as she’s concerned it’s nobody’s business but her own,” a source close the beauty entrepreneur tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chyna’s argument is that white people change their skin color, by tanning, so why can’t she do the same if she wants to? It’s not just personal reasons though, Chyna is a super savvy business woman and she knows there’s a huge market for skin lightening products, so she’s going to give the people what they want, and make a tidy profit at the same time—it’s a win win situation for her,” the insider continues. Chyna is going all out with her partnership with Whitenicious, as the bottles, which will be embellished with Swarovski crystals, are going to sell for $250 a pop!