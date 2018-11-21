‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa & Melissa Fight Over Joe Not Spending Time With His Dad

Teresa Giudice stormed out after another heated fight with Melissa Gorga during the Nov. 21 episode of ‘RHONJ.’ Will these sisters-in-law ever get along? Find out more, here!

On the Nov. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa and Melissa went at it over an accusation about Joe Gorga not spending enough time with his dad. It was basically the same fight they had last week, but this time around, Dolores got involved. And if there’s anything we’ve learned over the years from watching endless seasons of The Real Housewives, it’s that anytime another housewife gets involved, drama ensues. The battle begin at a breakfast table in Oklahoma — the girls traveled down south to join Margaret on a business trip — after Melissa revealed she may have a long-lost sister. Teresa couldn’t believe that Melissa was getting emotional over a girl she had never met, yet couldn’t give a crap about her and Joe’s dad who’s very much in their lives already. So as soon as Teresa sat down at the breakfast table, she let Melissa know exactly how she was feeling.

Teresa informed Melissa that Joe was actually going to be spending time with their dad since they were away. She then accused Melissa of being the problem when it comes to why Joe doesn’t spend as much time with their dad — “This is what I realized. When you’re not around, [Joe] spends more time with [my dad].” Melissa then suggested they talk about the issue later, without such a big audience, but Teresa kept going. “I just want Joey to spend more time with his father,” Teresa explained. And then Dolores jumped in and said, “What I see her saying is that when you’re around, he doesn’t have time for his father.”

“Don’t even say that,” Melissa shot back. Dolores then said she thought Melissa and Joe should have been home on the anniversary of his mother’s death, instead of vacationing like they were. “I know Dolores considers herself family, but she’s not, so she needs to stay the f*** out of this,” Melissa shot back. Teresa kept going, saying Melissa needs to act like a good wife and control her husband, which just led to Melissa taking a dig at Joe Giudice for being in prison. Teresa stormed out after that and the ladies quickly took sides on the matter. Nothing was truly resolved by the end of the episode — Teresa and Melissa did share a hug — but even Melissa admitted that they’re fight was far from over.

Meanwhile, Jackie shared personal details about a past eating disorder. Want more RHONJ drama? Watch new episodes every Wednesday at 9pm on Bravo!