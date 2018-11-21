Pusha T Dodges Wild Fight On Stage In Toronto Concert & Blames Drake — Watch Shocking Footage

A brawl erupted on stage at Pusha T’s concert in Toronto, Canada on Nov. 20! Unidentified men, whom Pusha accused Drake of paying, started throwing beverages at him and the scene soon turned into a smackdown.

Pusha T, 41, wasn’t warmly welcomed in Drake’s hometown of Toronto! The rapper, infamous for revealing Drake’s then-secret son Adonis on his track “The Story Of Adidon,” had a concert at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Nov. 20. All was dandy until Pusha got to a verse about “water” and pandemonium ensued. Unidentified concert attendees started spraying the stage with either water or alcohol, and even hurled plastic bottles in Pusha’s direction! He left the stage unharmed, but several men jumped the barricade to engage in an all-out brawl with Pusha’s entourage. The smackdown looked gnarly, and the Toronto Police Operations Centre confirmed on Facebook that “numerous ppl [were] injured from a fight inside a concert hall in the area” and “performers [were] attacked by a group of ppl.”

Pusha was anything but subtle in blaming who was the alleged mastermind behind the assault: Drake! After the fight broke apart, the president of G.O.O.D. Music resumed the stage to perform “Infrared,” another song that features sly disses at his Canadian rival. He then claimed that Drake “paid” concertgoers to throw beer at him, as you can watch in the second video below, and the police arrived shortly afterwards. The concert was cancelled, and eyewitnesses soon took to Twitter to describe their wild night.

“3 guys rushed the stage and tried to jump Pusha T,” Twitter user @95_TIL_INFINITE claimed. “Pusha’s boys quickly stopped and beat those guys down and then as the guys who were trying to rush Pusha ran away got beat by the crowd as well. 10 mins later cops came and stopped the show.” And another attendee elaborated on Pusha’s message to Drake after the attempted assault from the unknown men, tweeting that he said “’HE PAID PEOPLE TO COME HERE. Don’t he know where I’m from?’ Or some sh*t like that.”

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not #PushaT. They only threw drinks on him pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK — NRNN (@The_NRNN) November 21, 2018

The brawl followed another controversial concert of Pusha’s at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 10. “F*** Drake” flashed on the visual screen behind the record producer during his set! He immediately blamed the shocking call-out on a behind-the-scenes worker. “Corny a** tech dude fu**ing with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!!” he tweeted after the festival. “Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show.” Nope, Pusha only throws shade on stage, as tonight has proven!