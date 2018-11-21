Meghan Markle Covers Baby Bump In Long Red Coat As She Arrives To Work At Soup kitchen

Meghan Markle has a heart of gold! The Duchess arrived to volunteer at a London soup kitchen on Nov. 21, and was all smiles as she greeted facility workers. See pics from her visit!

Meghan Markle’s baby bump is growing bigger, but as she arrived to Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21, her bun in the oven was covered by a long, crimson coat. Attention was instead turned to her fellow kitchen volunteers, as she made an emotional return to the center. Meghan warmly met old friends with sweet hugs and kisses on the cheeks. The community kitchen is the same facility which inspired her work on her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Meghan was all smiles throughout her day at the kitchen. In photos, the member of the royal family can be seen catching up with Zaheera Sufyaan, the kitchen’s coordinator, and having laughter-filled conversation with chefs at the center. Despite her high-end burgundy dress from Club Monaco, the Duchess was ready to roll up her sleeves and put in work. She also shared a sweet sentiment for her friends at the kitchen. “It starts from one idea and from this one idea starts so much. I’m so proud of you,” she said to the group of women.

The Duchess of Sussex has been making private visits to the kitchen since January. The community kitchen serves as a meeting spot for women who lost their homes and loved ones in the Grenfell fire tragedy, and Meghan lifted spirits when she stopped by back in September as well. The charitable member of the royal family chose to raise funds for operational costs for the facility with her new book. Since being unveiled two months ago, Meghan’s cookbook has sold nearly 40,000 copies in the UK, raising £210,000.

Meghan’s pregnancy was confirmed on Oct. 15 via the Royal Family after months of speculation. The big news, of course, sent the whole world into a frenzy, and everyone can’t wait to see what a mini Prince Harry and Meghan looks like. Though her bump was mostly hidden as she arrived to the soup kitchen, she has flaunted it a number of times. Megan’s repeat visits to the kitchen are proof that she may be have a fairy-tale lifestyle, but she still keeps it real as ever!