Could these colors mean anything? Meghan has been showing her baby bump off since confirming her pregnancy, and it’s possible her dresses are hinting at the sex of her little one. Take a look!

Meghan Markle, 37, hasn’t revealed whether she and Prince Harry, 34, are going to welcome a girl or a boy in the spring. It’s possible the couple doesn’t even know themselves — but that won’t stop us from guessing. Especially since Meghan has been flaunting her baby bump all pregnancy long in one fabulous maternity look after another, and she’s been leaning really heavily towards one color. And not just any color! A color that has long been associated with baby boys. Does that mean that Meghan might be sending subtle clues that she’s expecting a little guy?

Because even though Meghan has dressed up in everything from forest green to jet black and stark white, it seems like every other outfit she steps out in is blue. Back when she was still hiding her baby bump, the new royal arrived at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding in a navy coat dress. After confirming her and Harry’s exciting news that week, Meghan put her budding belly on display in another navy gown, but this one was form-fitting and showed off her pregnancy curves. Since then, she’s worn more navy looks, as well as lighter blue shades. From a glamorous cape gown to a floral dress featuring blue flowers, she’s done it all! And we don’t blame her — she looks phenomenal in the color!

That doesn’t mean she hasn’t sported pink, though. Technically, she wore a pink lei at Bondi Beach. But that was it! And her husband had a blue one on, so we bet those clues were moot.

It’s possible she’s trying to throw us off! Carrie Underwood, 35, wore pink in her pregnancy announcement and at many events afterwards, only to announce at the CMA Awards that she had a baby boy on the way. Maybe Meghan’s pulling the same trick!