Kylie Jenner Transforms Into A Blonde Bombshell Queen With Royal Crown In Peek At Sexy Calendar

All hail queen Kylie Jenner! She’s donning a crown and retro blonde hair for her new 2019 calendar and we’ve got the super sexy pics. 

Kylie Jenner is already a queen when it comes to her near billion dollar cosmetics empire. Now she’s proving how royal she really is, donning a crown in pics for her 2019 calendar. The 21-year-old dropped the photos via her Instagram account on Nov. 21 while telling fans her calendar drops on Black Friday via her website KylieJennerShop.com which features 12 exclusive new photos & a poster. She’s seen in a sexy figure hugging gold tank mini-dress holding a crown to the top of her head, resting upon her gorgeous blonde hair that’s styled in an old-school Hollywood glam flip-bob that sits above her shoulders.

It resembles the jewel encrusted Imperial State headpiece worn by Queen Elizabeth II,  as it’s the same shape with the white fur with black spots at the bottom but the sides are more open and feature diamonds or some kind of crystals going up to the top centerpiece. It’s only fitting as Kylie was the queen of social media before going to become the youngest ever self made billionaire according to Forbes magazine thanks to her massive cosmetics company success.

The series of three photos promoting Kylie’s new calendar shows the one with her holding the crown to her head another holding it against her thigh. The mother of one has her bangin’ body back as the gold dress clings to her curves, showing off her toned torso, some cleavage and it’s short enough that the hemline rests of Ky’s thighs, showcasing he incredible legs.

Even Kylie’s jewelry looks regal. To match her dress, the reality star wore a heavy gold necklace featuring a large iron cross with a Christian cross beneath it and both are so ornate. She added matching earrings and of course her makeup is as flawless as ever. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is wearing a rose matte lip, matching blush and shaded brown shadow. If these pics are any indication of what’s inside the other photos in the calendar, we’ll be there at 9am PST on Nov. 23 when it goes on sale!