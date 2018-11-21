Who says you can’t be friends with your exes? Not Kourtney Kardashian! The ‘KUWTK’ star was on hand on Nov. 19 to support her ex Luka Sabbat at a Hollywood party.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has zero problem hanging out with her exes. Just ask Scott Disick, 35, and Luka Sabbat, 20. In October she was vacationing in Bali with Scott and their three kids – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. And on Nov. 19 she played the supportive ex to her recent fling Luka by turning up at his Hot Mess label party at Harriet's Rooftop bar on Sunset Boulevard, weeks after their split. Other people at the party reportedly included Cindy Crawford's model daughter, Kaia Gerber, 17, according to the Daily Mail.

Luka shared photos of the event on his Instagram Stories feed of Kourtney looking relaxed and happy to be there. One partygoer, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what happened. Apparently, according to our source, the mom and the Grown-ish actor still have plenty of “chemistry” between them. “Kourtney hardly left Luka’s side all night,” the insider says. “There was an obvious chemistry and spark between them. She seemed like his biggest fan and he was giving her special attention too.” The person adds, “It was his night so everyone was there to see him but he kept making sure Kourtney was taken care of. He made her a priority too.” Sounds like Luka was the perfect host!

It’s not the first time that Kourtney has been spotted getting cozy with her former fling since they split. In October she posed for a group photo with him and some of their pals at a Halloween party in Los Angeles. And, let’s not forget that on Nov. 4 they attended Diddy’s 49th birthday party together at Ysabel, a restaurant in West Hollywood. As we can see Kourtney is the queen of keeping her exes onside. She’s proof positive that life doesn’t have to get messy when you and your boo call it quits, and that’s so refreshing!