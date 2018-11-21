Kim Kardashian Admits Reliving ‘KUWTK’ Cheating Drama Is ‘Awkward’ For Tristan & ‘Hard’ For Khloe

How do Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian currently feel in the aftermath of the Nov. 1 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ which rehashed the painful memories of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal? Kim filled us in.

Kim Kardashian, 38, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to once again discuss Tristan Thompson’s infidelity on Nov. 21. It’s been seven months since the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s cheating footage was released, but the world (and KarJenner clan) was forced to relive that ill-fated day in the Nov. 1 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. One can only imagine how Tristan and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 34, must feel now, especially after she called him a “piece of sh*t” in a more recent episode! Well, Kim didn’t let us guess too hard. “It is awkward, especially for, maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this and unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives,” Kim told host Ellen DeGeneres. And watching the betrayal again certainly didn’t help Tristan and Khloe’s relationship, which they’ve tried to repair since.

“Months later, when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again, and we’re live-tweeting and everyone’s chiming in…so that is hard for Khloe and I’m sure for Tristan,” Kim continued. “But it’s our reality and we’ve learned to kind of use it as a therapy just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else.” We understand how it’s especially “awkward” for Kim, since she encouraged her little sister to dump her disloyal boyfriend and even mocked him in the delivery room after Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s now seven-month-old daughter, True, as seen on November episodes of KUWTK!

Kim even addressed her bad blood with Tristan when the scandal was still fresh. “You actually got me blocked by Tristan,” Kim told Ellen on Wednesday. “We showed that.” No subtlety there! Kim first publicly addressed Tristan’s cheating on Ellen’s show in April, and Tristan didn’t appreciate the shout-out. He blocked the KKW BEAUTY owner on Instagram! Don’t worry, they have each earned one another’s follows again.

Watch the rest of the interview above! Later in her and Ellen’s chat, Kim also calls Khloe “really brave” for how she’s dealt with this very publicized scandal.