Taylor Swift Is NOT The Highest Paid Woman In Music & You Won’t Believe Who Beat Her

Dare we say, Taylor Swift has officially been dethroned as the highest paid woman in music on Forbes’ list! And, you’ll see the irony of who replaced her in the top spot! Check out the list here!

You couldn’t have written a better storyline for this turn of events! – In the race to the top female money maker in music, Katy Perry, 34, has officially claimed the thrown over Taylor Swift, 28! Forbes released its 2018 list of the highest paid women in music, which Swift is (obviously) still included on, just in second place this year. So, just how close did the two fierce females come to landing the top spot? Let’s crunch the numbers!

The “Firework” singer tops the list — having raked in $83 million. Meanwhile, Swift, in close second, pulled in $80 million, thanks to her Reputation album and world tour, which is still ongoing. And, get this — Swift came in third on Forbes‘ 2017 list, while Perry made a huge leap. She went from No. nine on the highest paid women in music list, all the way to the top spot.

As for how the numbers are assessed? — Forbes takes the income of each star (before taxes), and calculates from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018. The artist’s expenses for staffers such as agents and managers are subtracted when totaling the numbers. Other major names in music always notched spots on the list.

Beyoncé came in third with $60 million, with Pink right behind her in fourth with $52 million. Next up is Lady Gaga who takes fifth place with $50 million. Jennifer Lopez, who recently ended her Las Vegas residency in September, came in sixth place with $47 million, while Rihanna was ranked seventh with $37.5 million German singer Helene Fischer’s came in eighth place with $32 million. Celine Dion earned $31 million, landing her ninth on the list. Britney Spears secured the 10th place with $30 million.

Although Katy took the top spot this year, that doesn’t mean she’s still at odds with Taylor. In fact, Perry praised her fellow singer in October for using her voice to encourage young people to vote.