Justin Bieber Reacts To Aaron Carter’s Diss In The Most Surprising Way — See Clapback

No way! After Aaron Carter dissed Justin Bieber for paving his way to superstardom and never thanking him, the Biebs has responded and you’ll be shocked by what he has to say.

Well this is a shocker. After Aaron Carter dissed Justin Bieber by saying he paved the way for JB’s teen superstardom, the Biebs has actually responded. The 30-year-old went off in a tweet on Nov. 20 after a fan asked why the “I Want Candy” singer “never reached the level of success” that JB did. Aaron was pissed, also adding that he never got any thanks from the 24-year-old superstar. The news must have got back to the Biebs because he actually responded with a super kind tweet where he gave Aaron props, and it was returned with even more love!

“Aaron Carter I had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you,” Justin tweeted out on Nov. 22. WHOA!!! To have the Biebs as a hype man is a massive deal so that is quite an offer on his part. Aaron’s Party was the teen sensation’s second album and he dropped it in 2000 when he was just 13-year-old. It ended up going triple platinum. It was the peak of his career as he followed it up with albums in 2001 and 2002 then his recording career stalled.

Aaron then responded to Justin’s tweet and the bitterness seems to be gone. “No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best. I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start. I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all LøVë ps your music insipired my new stuff. So there’s that,” he wrote just a little over an hour after Justin’s message.

After a fan wrote the tweet asking why Aaron never had the same superstar career that Justin achieved, the singer was clearly rubbed the wrong way. “I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born,” he responded. “I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter.” He then credited himself for kick-starting the trend of teen singers making it big. “I’m also in construction 🚧 I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.” This isn’t the first time he has lamented that Biebs for using his “pavement.” Aaron has dissed on the podcast Allegedly in 2017 that he hoped the two were “enjoying [his] pavement.”