Justin Bieber Will Spoil Hailey Rotten On Her 1st Birthday As His Wifey: His Gifts Revealed

Justin Bieber can’t wait to celebrate his new wife Hailey Baldwin’s birthday on Thanksgiving, the first one since they’ve been married, and he has some pretty epic romantic things planned.

Justin Bieber, 24, is truly in love with new wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, and he’s proving it by going all out for her 22nd birthday, which happens to fall on Thanksgiving this year. “Justin is planning on spoiling Hailey with gifts for her first birthday as his wifey, Mrs. Bieber,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He can’t wait to spend her birthday with her and her family for Thanksgiving, before whisking her away for a romantic trip alone with just the two of them. He has never been more happy, in love and feeling good about life and he feels that has everything to do with Hailey. He wants to take this opportunity to show her how much she means to him. He is getting her a ton of flowers, a bunch of gifts and is really going all out to spoil his new bride on her birthday.”

Like Justin, Hailey also seems to be enjoying her time as a newlywed! The blonde beauty recently changed her last name to Bieber on Instagram, confirming what we knew all along: the two are legally married. Although they haven’t seemed to have an official ceremony just yet, they’re enjoying their love wherever they go and always look absolutely smitten with each other.

In addition to flaunting their love while out and about in public, the lovebirds have been open about their affection on social media. After Hailey posted a stunning Instagram pic of herself from a photoshoot, Justin couldn’t help but comment with some flirty words. “Ur just too much,” one comment read. “U turn me on,” read another. Yeah, we’d say these two are at the top of the love chain when it comes to being grateful for each other and we can’t help but swoon every time it happens!