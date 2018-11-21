Is Kanye West Retiring? — Kim Kardashian Reveals He Want To Be ‘Dad-ye’ Full Time

Kanye West is a hands-on dad, and he loves it so much, he’s even hinted that he wants to quit working and do it full-time, according to Kim Kardashian. Is a retirement on the way!?

Kim Kardashian, 38, couldn’t help but gush over her hubby, Kanye West, 41, during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 21. She talked all about how ‘Ye is such a great father to their three kids, North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 mos., and even admitted that he’s made comments about taking on fatherhood full-time. “All week he’s been like…I love just being a dad,” she explained. “It would be so fun to just give up being Kanye West and just be Dadye full time. Like the Manny!”

Of course, the reality star added that she “thinks he’s kind of joking,” and assured fans she wasn’t making any sort of official “announcement” about Kanye retiring, but it definitely has people buzzing! “He really is the best dad,” she added. “This weekend, I really needed a break. I had some work to do, so I was like…I need 12 hours of work time by myself. So he planned a full day [with the kids] of like, the science museum, a spider exhibit…all this fun, crazy stuff.” Awww!

While dad-mode might be in full force right now, Kanye is expected to drop another album, Yandhi, this Friday, so it’s likely work will be at the forefront again pretty quickly. It’s definitely refreshing to hear that the rapper is able to wrangle the kids by himself when he needs to, though!

Kim recently opened up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about how Kanye wants more kids. In fact, she revealed that he wants SEVEN in total! Kim can no longer carry a pregnancy on her own, and the pair’s third child was welcomed via surrogate. They had an incredibly positive experience with surrogacy, so it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if they went that route for a fourth. For now, three seems like quite a handful, though!