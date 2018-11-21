Thanksgiving Macy’s Parade 2018: When Is It & How To Watch In Person & On TV

The Big Apple is about to become the Big Turkey. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is about to hit the streets of NYC, so find out how to watch, all the new balloons and more!

Along with turkey, potatoes, and football, one of the biggest Thanksgiving traditions is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 92nd edition of the holiday extravaganza will take place in New York City on Nov. 22, bringing marching bands, amazing floats, incredible performances and so, so many balloons to Manhattan. There’s still time to make it to NYC to watch it live, but for those who don’t want to brave the chilly weather (The Weather Channel forecasts highs in the mid-20s), there are plenty of ways to watch from home.

The route is a real “miracle on 34th street.” Okay, so there’s nothing terribly miraculous about this year’s route, but Miracle on 34th Street would be a good thing to watch afterward. The parade starts at 9am ET at 77th street in New York City. From there, it continues down Central Park West, before wrapping around Central Park South. It’ll pass Columbus Circle, before continuing down Sixth Avenue, around the corner of 34th Street (where the famous Macy’s store can be found, as featured in Miracle on 34th Street.) It all finishes up at Herald Square around noon.

It all starts at 9:00 AM ET, but you better get there sooner than that. The parade officially begins at 9am ET, but Macy’s says that people who want to watch along 75th to 59th street tend to camp out around 6am ET. For those who don’t want to get up before the crack of dawn, the organization recommends watching the parade as it travels down 6th avenue.

Can’t make it in person? Watch it on TV and online. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on both NBC and CBS this year. For those who don’t have a TV or prefer to watch it on your phone while in bed, Verizon will offer a 360-degree live stream on YouTube, allowing viewers to experience the parade in ways never imagined before. HollywoodLife.com will hook you up with the live stream when it goes live so come back here to watch every instance.

There are a bunch of new balloons this year. Along with some classic characters – Charlie Brown, the Grinch, and others – this year’s parade will see the debut of such balloons like: Goku from Dragon Ball Z; Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hugg, the elf stars of “The Christmas Chronicles” on Netflix; Go Bowling™ Balloonicles; Little Cloud by FriendsWithYou™; The Nutcracker from Universal Orlando Resort™; Sinclair Oil’s Baby Dino Balloonicles; and Macy’s own Sunny, the Snowpal.

This year’s parade will also be “legendary.” Yes, John Legend is performing during this year’s parade. The event will also feature Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Diana Ross, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando. Plus, as a late addition, Kelly Clarkson will be there!

With so many performers, parade floats and balloons, this year’s parade is practically stuffed!