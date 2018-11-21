Faith Evans & Stevie J Reveal Why Her Late Ex Biggie Would Have No Issue With Their Romance

Faith Evans & Stevie J are finally speaking out on what the late rapper Biggie Smalls would think of their decision to tie the knot.

Faith Evans, 45, & Stevie J, 47, raised some eyebrows when they tied the knot back in July, due to the fact that Stevie was actually friends with her ex, the late Biggie Smalls. Now, the couple are defending their relationship, and even claim that the Notorious B.I.G. would have zero problems with the decision! “Listen, it’s 27 years later and I’m sure he’d be happy that she’s happy,” Stevie J said when asked by “Raq Rants” host Raquel Harper for her new show on BET.

Stevie J and the late hip-hop icon were undeniably tight. Stevie produced a number of songs for the Brooklyn rapper, and he is the godfather of Biggie’s son, C.J. Wallace who he shares with Faith. Despite this, the “Love & Hip Hop” star is adamant that Biggie would be happy for the two of them. “He’d be doing his thing. I just make sure that she’s good and we’re good. Long as me and her are good, and the kids are good — between us we have 10 children, so that’s a lot,” he added.

Faith chimed in as well, to bring up an important point surrounding the question. The singer-songwriter pointed out that she remarried once before, following Biggie’s death, so it’s not a total shocker that she’s taking the plunge again! “And I had a whole another 14-year marriage between this marriage and Big,” she said, though Stevie J didn’t seem to appreciate the reflection on the past.

Faith and Stevie J DO look unbelievably happy together! The couple were all smiles on Nov. 21, when Faith shared a sweet photo of them on her Instagram page. In the pic, the two pose alongside Faith’s foster mother, in celebration of her birthday. Stevie J kneels down right beside her and holds her hand in the photo, and the family photo is completely heart-melting. “So happy we got to spend her 85th birthday with her! #Mae#mysecondmother ❤️” the post was captioned.