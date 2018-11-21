Pusha T Claims Drake Ordered Toronto Stage Attack Against Him & Fans Take Sides

After being attacked onstage in Toronto, Pusha T returned to the stage to seemingly insinuate that his nemesis, Drake, paid people to come after him. Watch and see reaction from both rappers’ fans here!

Pusha T was performing in the hometown of his number one enemy, Drake, on Nov. 20, when suddenly, he was sprayed with massive amounts of beer and water while onstage, videos from the event show. This led to quite a brawl breaking out, as people began to rush the stage and security had to step in to keep Pusha T from getting hurt. Eventually, he returned to the stage, and he had a message to share: “This n***a pay some n***as to throw beer,” he ranted. “What the f*** is that?!”

While he didn’t mention Drake by name, all signs point to him insinuating that Drizzy was the one who ordered the hit, and that is the general consensus by fans at the show and on Twitter. Plus, when Pusha returned to the stage, he reportedly sang his Drake diss track, “The Story Of Adidon,” as one of his final songs, according to Complex. This track is what really put the feud between Pusha and Drake into full force over the summer, as it’s where Pusha outed Drake for secretly fathering a child in 2017.

After Drake opened up about his son, Adonis, himself on his record, Scorpion, just a few weeks later, it seemed like this beef had settled down. However, the can of worms has definitely been opened up again, and fans are going nuts about it on Twitter.

Pusha T has a message for Drake in Toronto after Drake’s goons try to jump Pusha T on stage 😱 pic.twitter.com/VjEu1Lwgrr — True North Views (@TrueNorthViews) November 21, 2018

One Pusha T fan tweeted, “You’re an adult Drake fan who felt so invested in his personal affairs that you hopped onstage to assault Pusha T on his behalf. Now you’re being stomped out by security and will likely need a lawyer. Troubling.” However, Drake fans defended him, as well, and many laughed off Pusha’s apparent claims that Drizzy instigated this attack.

“Lol y’all really think Drake thought his best shot at Pusha t is sending like 5 goons to throw beer at him and try to jump him onstage,” one person wrote. Another added, “This whole thing seemed staged to me. I don’t see reason Drake will care to go back and forth with this guy for.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Drake’s rep for comment regarding whether or not he was involved with this incident.