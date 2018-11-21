Diddy Takes Break From Being A ‘Sad Motherf***er’ With Funny Meme After Kim Porter’s Death

Diddy is trying to find a bit of humor to lift his spirits during such a devastating time. He took to Instagram to post a light-hearted meme in ahead of Thanksgiving, and admitted he needed a break from being sad about Kim Porter’s tragic death.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, is trying to find as many lighthearted moments as he can following the death of his ex, Kim Porter. He took to Instagram on November 20, to post a comical meme about Thanksgiving, admitting that he needed a break from the sadness. “when you got a to-go plate stashed and someone ain’t eat yet,” the meme read, which featured a photo of the late Prince discretely sipping a beverage. “A little break from being sadder than a mothefucka! Shit gave me a needed chuckle [Sic] LOVE YOU GUYS SOOOO MUCH!”, Diddy captioned the meme.

The hip hop mogul has reportedly been struggling and not sleeping since Porter’s untimely death. The entire situation has allegedly been an unreal, awful time for him. As you may know, Diddy and Porter were permanent pieces on one another’s lives, and were still very close at the time of her death. They dated on and off for 13 years in the ’90s into the 2000’s, and have three children together — They have three children together, a son, Christian Casey Combs and 11-year-old twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

Diddy’s been vocal about how hurt he’s been after the loss of Porter, who is the mother to three of his children. When he first broke his silence about Porter’s death, Diddy described his emotions as going through a nightmare. Since new of her death, Diddy has been doing all he can to honor her and pay tribute to her memory.

Diddy hosted a private memorial for his Porter at his Bel-Air home on Sunday, November 18 — three days after her death. Close friends and family gathered together to remember the late model and actress. Among the reported 100 guests in attendance were French Montana, Mary J. Blige Kourtney Kardashian and Pharrell.

The producer reportedly has an elaborate funeral planned for Porter, set to be held this Saturday, November 24 in Columbus, Georgia. While the details surrounded the alleged service are scarce at the this time, Diddy’s reportedly heading all of the planning to honor her memory and wants everything to be special.

As perviously reported, Kim was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning, November 15. The cause of death is unknown, as an autopsy and toxicology test results are still pending. The LA Coroner’s Office told HollywoodLife.com the following: “On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility.” The actress was reportedly suffering from flu or pneumonia type symptoms for weeks before her death.