Devin Lima Dead: LFO Singer, 41, Tragically Loses Cancer Battle

The music world is once again in mourning as Devin Lima, one of the singers of the band LFO, has died after a heartbreaking battle with cancer. He was just 41.

Devin Lima, one of the members of 90’s hitmaker LFO, has died. The 41-year-old singer passed away in the early hours of Nov. 21, a family member told TMZ. He had reportedly been battling stage 4 cancer for over a year, and sadly, he would not win the fight. If that wasn’t heartbreaking enough, he’s the second member of the group to succumb to cancer, as Rich Cronin passed away due to a long fight with leukemia. Of the trio, only Brad Fischetti remains with us. How devastating.

LFO broke into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 in 1999 with their hit “Summer Girls,” the song that would be their biggest hit. During their career, they would have other hits with tracks like “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.” Though their popularity would never reach the peaks they hit in the late 90’s, the band continued to perform and record. They released a new song, “Perfect 10,” in 2017. There were plans to do a tour in 2018, but after doctors discovered a “football-sized tumor” on Devin’s adrenal gland, per TMZ, those plans were put on hold. Sadly, after removing the tumor, the doctors found out it was malignant and it was stage 4 cancer.

Our thoughts are with Devin’s family, friends and fans.

This story is updating. We’ll add more details as they are made available…