Carly Pearce Reveals Why She & Michael Ray Went Public With Romance: We Want To ‘Celebrate’ Our Love

We caught up with country superstar, Carly Pearce, EXCLUSIVELY to get all the scoop on her hot romance with Michael Ray! Plus, how she stays healthy and fit on the road and much more!

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray went public with their relationship over the summer, they were quickly branded as country’s hottest new couple. The rising stars confirmed their romance with Instagram posts, and they waited until they knew the timing was right to share this personal part of their lives with the world. “It was a big step. Neither one of us ever dated someone in the public eye,” Carly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We made sure to date long enough that we knew that this was something we wanted to have long term, which I think we knew immediately, but we took some time to get to know each other and discuss that.”

Carly added that she and Michael wanted to make the news public completely on their own, without involving any of their team members. “We decided that this was not a publicity move. This was not anything like that,” she explained. “So we simultaneously posted the same photo and it kind of just caught wildfire, because I think people who know us as humans in the industry ad outside of it…it just made sense [to them]. We approach our careers the same way, we approach our careers the same way, we approach our fans the same way. We wanted to celebrate what we have right now. We both have been honest about having pain in different relationships, and it’s a time to just celebrate it. Once we knew, we were like — let’s just take them along for the journey!”

Earlier this month, just about one year after the release of her debut album, Every Little Thing, Carly made a big career move and dropped her new single, “Closer To You” — an introduction to her next project, as opposed to a third release from the first album. “What a lot of fans don’t know is that it takes about a year for a song to go up the charts,” Carly explained. “I was not willing to go another year on this album when so much has changed in my personal life, and in my professional life. I feel like that girl was such a wonderful introduction — the Carly Pearce on Every Little Thing — but I’ve evolved so much in every way. I will forever carry her with me and keep a piece of her with me because that’s how I started, but I’m ready to tell new stories.”

Carly promised that her next album will be out in 2019, and even though “Closer To You” is a love song, she admitted that there’s plenty of that raw, emotional Carly from Every Little Thing on the new record, too. “Everybody who knows me knows there will be heartbreak songs and painful songs,” she said. “I’m somebody who bleeds all shades. I’ve hurt some people, too. I broke a heart and I had to be honest and confess that and say I’m sorry. There’s everything on it.”

Of course, with all this craziness going on in Carly’s life, she’s had to learn to take extra care of her health and her voice, which is why she started using Zarbee’s Naturals products, like the 99% Honey Cough Soother, 96% Honey Cough Soothers + Immune Support and Natural Adult Cough Syrup + Mucus. “I’m a huge proponent of healthy living,” Carly told us. “I take care of my body and I want to take care of my throat. I use a lot of products that are organic, and don’t have added sugars or added preservatives. When thinking of my throat, I felt like Zarbee’s was the perfect product to use because it aligns with how I live in general, especially with winter wellness. I love honey everything, and the throat soothers put my throat in a good place before shows. And they taste good!”

This week, Carly will be performing live during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In Jan. 2019, she’ll kick off her co-headlining tour with longtime pal Russell Dickerson, which will last until the beginning of March. Things aren’t slowing down anytime soon!