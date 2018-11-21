Brad Pitt Looks Hotter Than Ever In Velvet Tux & Hair Slicked Back At Event In China

Brad Pitt only gets better with age! The actor wore a sultry, velvet tuxedo to a swanky event in China, November 21! He made heads turn with his long locks down and slicked back! See the photo of the sexy star here!

Brad Pitt, 54, is like a fine wine. — He only gets better with age! The actor made heads turn when he attended gala dinner for the Breitling watch company, on Tuesday, November 20. Pitt is a spokesmodel for the company. He looked handsome as ever for the event, dressed in a velvet tuxedo jacket and a bowtie. Pitt had his long hair slicked back, which showed off his adorable grin for the photogs.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star posed for photos with fellow actor and spokesmodel Daniel Wu. He later ditched his dapper bowtie for a more relaxed fit later in the night, as seen in a photo on the company’s Instagram. Pitt was all smiles in the selfie, as seen below, which was taken by Peter Lindberg. The actor posed with George Kern and Daniel Wu in the snap.

Pitt has been hard at work despite his ongoing custody and divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. He recently finished filming in Los Angeles on his upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He’s been pictured sporting his long locks while in character as Cliff Booth on set. The film, set for a 2019 release, has a star-studded cast including, Lena Dunham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, and Rumer Willis.

As for the latest news surrounding his personal life? — Pitt, who is a single man, is still trying to reach a custody agreement with his ex. Pitt and Jolie have six children together, Brad Pitt, 54, Angie wants to make sure the kids Maddox,17, Pax, 14, Zahara,13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, and Vivienne, 10.

Despite the turmoil between Pitt and Jolie, we heard she wants the family to all be together on Thanksgiving. “Angelina wants to surprise the kids and have their father over for Thanksgiving dinner,” a source close to the actress recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina knows the kids would love Brad to be there for the special day,” the insider said, noting that Brad used to carve the turkey and always made family time so special. “She would love to recreate that bonding time for her kids.” We hope this family can put their differences aside and reunite for the holiday!