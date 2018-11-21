Blink 182 Fans Sent Into A Frenzy After It’s Revealed The UK & US Pronounce Name Differently

Um, what? Apparently, we all may have been pronouncing Blink 182’s name wrong for YEARS. See the tweet that sparked an insane Twitter feud between the band’s fans!

They’ve been a band for over 20 years, yet – there is still serious confusion on how to pronounce Blink 182’s band name. The punk rockers have even ignited a Twitter feud surrounding the matter! It all started when The Late Late Show with James Corden staff member Ian Karmel took to Twitter with some shocking revelations. The show writer claimed that while folks in America pronounce the band name as “Blink One Eighty Two,” those in the UK say it a little differently, and pronounce it: “Blink One Eight Two.” What?! The James Corden show writer posted a comical tweet about the matter. “The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but… he wrote.

Fans were in an uproar after catching wind of Ian’s tweet! Both U.S. fans and U.K. fans chimed in with their thoughts. “We don’t have TIME for the extra syllable we’re too busy trying to fix brexit,” one British fan wrote. “This will be the raging river our friendship cannot bridge,” Ian spat back at one fan who said he was “wrong.” “We invented English. Americans bastardised it. We are right, you are wrong, end of story,” another stated. While it seemed that the vast majority of U.K. fans indeed DO say “Blink One Eight Two” – one British fan disagreed. “I’ve never heard anyone say blink one eight two and I’m British,” they said. We’re not sure what to believe here!

Thankfully, after seeing the great divide between Blink fans, Ian called on the band themselves to chime in. The band’s co-founder, Tom Delonge, put the case to rest, thanks to a tweet he shared. “It’s actually- Blink eighteen-two,” he wrote. “People have gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art,” the singer added. The punk rockers are notorious jokesters so it’s hard to tell just how serious Tom is being, but we’re going to bet he’s pulling our leg.

The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but… — Karmitzvah (@IanKarmel) November 19, 2018

wait WHAT — Chlo👿 (@chloemarieowen) November 20, 2018

Who knew that there was such an international divide between Blink’s fans?! If Tom’s pronunciation, or any of these fan theories are accurate, we are SHOOK.