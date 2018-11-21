Black Friday Food Deals 2018: Where To Get A Discounted Bite While Shopping Until You Drop

Jack in the Box will be featuring a buy-one-get-one-free Ribeye Burger deal beginning on Black Friday and going through the weekend until Nov. 25. They’ll also be offering a $2.99 “Jack’s Jumbo Breakfast Platter” for early risers that features scrambled eggs, mini-pancakes, a hash brown and bacon or sausage. All you need to do is go to their website to register for these deals, which you can do right here

Quizno’s subs is offering up a deal for their Toasty Points reward members, as they can get 20 percent off any order on Black Friday. Members just need to go to the sub shop’s mobile app to get ahold of the coupon to use at the point of purchase. They’re not the only subway sandwich chain offering up a deal. Firehouse is thinking bigger and offering up $10 off catering orders for holiday parties with purchases of $100 or more between Nov. 19-26.

If you’d like to go a little healthier on Black Friday, Nektar Juice Bar is offering a Friday BOGO Superfood Smoothie/Fry Juice sale. It’s only in the morning though, from opening hours to 11am and can be redeemed by downloading Nektar’s mobile app to score the deal. If you want a sweet treat to reward yourself for hours of exhausting shopping, Coolhaus has a deal on ice cream sandwiches where if you buy one, the second is half price.

Since Black Friday shopping is super stressful, shoppers can hit up participating Applebee’s restaurants to get a 10 ounce Bud Light draft beer for only two bucks. And it’s not just on Nov. 23 only, as the chain is offering up the deal through Nov. 30.