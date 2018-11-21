Ariana Grande Replaces Engagement Ring From Pete Davidson & Says ‘I’m So Good With That’

Ariana Grande just upgraded from her engagement ring! Here’s the special reason she made the switcheroo to another ring, aside from breaking off her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande, 25, said “Thank U, Next” to her engagement ring. The pop star swapped her $93,000 engagement ring from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, 24 (which she returned last month) for a friendship ring. She first revealed her new rock in an Instagram Story Boomerang on Nov. 5, which showed three hands — Ari and two friends matched with smaller diamond rings! And it appears that four more of their entourage have the same bling, as she captioned the post “3/7.” Think of diamond rings as the new friendship bracelets! Ariana gave us another look at her new jewelry in an Instagram picture — squint closely at her hand below — on Nov. 17. “…. n I’m so good with that,” she captioned the picture. We’re good with it too!

We’re just happy that the Sweetener singer changed her mind about rings. After her breakup with the Saturday Night Live performer was announced on Oct. 14, she jokingly encouraged us not to go ring shopping! The Zoe Report posted an article to its Instagram on tips for “finding the perfect engagement ring” on Nov. 8, and Ariana wrote in the comments section, “don’t.” Okay Ari, we’ll just add friendship bands to our shopping lists.

Ariana’s been riding a wave of girl power since her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” dropped on Nov. 3. She and Halsey, 24, served as one another’s hype woman in a text exchange that Ariana posted to her Instagram Story on Nov. 16! “Honestly just happy it’s us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising… Attention world: we are no longer taking your s**t,” Halsey wrote, who had just broken up with rapper G-Eazy for a second time. Ariana replied, “AT ALL.”

But fans weren’t only excited about Ariana’s bling in the photo above! Her pink and fluffy bandeau top caused an uproar since it fit the aesthetic of Legally Blonde, which is the movie Ariana will reference in her music video for “Thank U, Next.” She posed in the same outfit for a picture with Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge, which especially stirred excitement on Nov. 20. We’ll keep you posted on Ariana’s headline-making wardrobe!