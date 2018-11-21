Ariana Claps Back At Piers Morgan For Insulting Little Mix & Ellen DeGeneres

Ariana Grande has her mom’s back! After Piers Morgan called out Ellen DeGeneres and Little Mix in a tweeting tirade, Joan let the British TV host know that his sexist opinions are unwelcome. Ari finished off her mother’s clapback.

We’ve know you heard it a million times, but — can we say “Thank U, Next” to Piers Morgan, 53? The Good Morning Britain host and critic of so-called “radical feminism” said fellow television host Ellen DeGeneres, 60, was a “hypocrite” for “drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018 ” in a Nov. 19 tweet. “Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting [Holly Willoughby] on her legs. The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare,” he wrote. His next target was Little Mix, as he accused the group of stealing the Dixie Chicks’ nude Entertainment Weekly cover in a Nov. 20 tweet. The younger girl gang took inspiration from the empowered art for a picture to promote its new album, LM5! But Piers especially got a low dig in when he told group member Jesy Nelson to “put some clothes on (if she has any…)” in a separate tweet, referring to an Instagram picture she shared in her Calvin Klein lingerie set. The Grandes quickly swooped in to shush the nonsense.

“Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it,” Ariana Grande’s mom Joan, 50, tweeted on Nov. 20. “You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.” But Ariana emerged as the final boss in this Twitter fight, writing on Nov. 21, “Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.” There were no better words to finish off that tweet!

But the pop star wasn’t done. “Also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do,” she continued in a follow-up tweet. “I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤” Ariana’s getting good practice for the Burn Book that we’re hoping makes a cameo in her “Thank U, Next” music video! She then pointed out who the real hypocrite was, and not Ellen, by unearthing an advertisement of — you’ll never believe it — a stripped-down Piers, selling a meat-scented cologne for Burger King in 2009. Yes, seriously. This is the same man who tweeted, “I just don’t think any woman (or man!) needs to strip naked to be a success.”

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion.

Ellen's a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I'd just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity.

As your own daughter does…! https://t.co/nCQAsIgoVG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2018

Sadly, the mom-daughter duo’s words fell on tone-deaf ears. Piers won’t budge from his antiquated beliefs, as he tweeted on Nov. 21, “Hi Ariana! How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother. Of course, women can do what they like – but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I’ll continue to call them/you out on it.

All due respect, but thank YOU. Next…” Nope, only Ariana and her Arianators can say that.