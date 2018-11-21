Jordan Rodgers Slams Brother Aaron & Accuses Him Of Ignoring Their Mom During Camp Wildfire

There’s nothing like a good family feud to kick off the Thanksgiving season. Aaron and Jordan Rodgers’ messy drama reared its ugly head (again) on Twitter on Nov. 19.

When you’re fighting with your siblings and your embarrassing drunk uncle over the Thanksgiving table on Thursday, spare a thought for Aaron Rodgers, whose brother Jordan just called him out on Twitter for all the world to see. The family spat (which has been well-documented over the years) resurfaced on Nov. 21 when the Green Bay Packers quarterback tweeted that he’s donating $1 million to his hometown of Chico, California to help with recovery efforts following the devastating and deadly Camp Wildfire that struck nearby Paradise.

In a brief video on his page, Aaron, 34, said, “I personally reached out to my friends, and the mayor of Chico, to find out how to be of the most help.” He also wrote, “Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good. All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise. Thank you #ButteStrong #payitforward.”

But Aaron’s younger brother Jordan, 30, quickly retweeted the message and slammed the NFL player in the process. The Bachelorette star wrote shortly afterwards, “PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act.”

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Taking your grievance with your brother to Twitter, to humiliate and embarrass him when he’s trying to do good, instead of reaching out to him privately and aIring dirty laundry like this, helps no one. Time and place. You own a phone as well. — ChicksDigScars (@Chezhdchick) November 21, 2018

Of course the response from fans was swift. “Taking your grievance with your brother to Twitter, to humiliate and embarrass him when he’s trying to do good, instead of reaching out to him privately and airing dirty laundry like this, helps no one,” one person clapped back. “Time and place. You own a phone as well.” Another person drily tweeted, “You happy now Jordan? Has this made you feel better about yourself?”

The Rodgers’ family feud has rumbled on for years now. The brothers’ dad Ed claimed in a January 2017 New York Times article that Aaron has not spoken to the family since the end of 2014.