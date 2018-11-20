Zac Efron Debuts Thick New Beard In Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild: ‘Damn, Daddy’

Zac Efron took to Instagram on Nov. 20 to show off a new sexy pic that showed him sporting a thick beard and muscular body while sitting and posing on a horse.

Zac Efron, 31, is looking better than ever and fans took notice when he posted an incredibly sexy pic of himself on Instagram! In the Nov. 20 pic, Zac can be seen sitting and posing on a horse while looking off into the distance. He’s sporting an extra thick beard and flaunting his muscular upper body in a tight blue t-shirt and jeans. “Mi nueva amiga Amapola,” he captioned the photo, which translates to “My new friend Poppy.”

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the actor’s epic snapshot with some of the best comments. “damn!” one simply wrote. “Yes daddy I do,” wrote another. “Um hello my dream,” another fan responded. “DAMN I DONT EVEN LIKE HORSES BUT ZAC MAKES EM LOOK GOOD,” one fan couldn’t help but say. Although Zac has rocked a beard before, this one is thicker than ones we have seen in the past. We can’t help but think he looks so grown and we have to say age looks good on him!

Zac just turned 31 last month so his High School Musical days are well behind him. His career, however, has been nothing but successful. The hunk has quite a few impressive projects coming up, including a portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He also has a role in the Harmony Korine film The Beach Bum, alongside Matthew McConaughey which is set to be released in Mar. 2019. Whether he’s starring in a new film or just stopping for a quick social media pic, Zac seems to have everyone talking lately and with all the right reasons, we’re thrilled for him!

We’re looking forward to seeing Zac in more projects as he transforms his look like never before!