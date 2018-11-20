Wendy Williams Questions If Paris Hilton Is ‘Bad In Bed’ After She Calls Off 3rd Engagement

Wendy Williams broke down Paris Hilton’s engagement history after she called off her third one with actor, Chris Zylka! Wendy took a few guesses as to why the socialite can’t find love, and here’s what she had to say!

Wendy Williams, 54, thinks Paris Hilton, 37, could be damaged goods, after the reality star ended her engagement with actor, Chris Zylka, 33. “This is the third time she’s been engaged and called it off. Three different men… My thing with Paris, you know I love her, I adore her, she’s a very nice person. But, you know how there’s some women who are very pretty and they have it all, but for whatever reason they’re damaged. I think she’s damaged,” Wendy explained to her studio audience on November 20 — one day after news of the split broke.

“I think she loves herself more than she’ll ever love a man,” the talk show host continued, adding that there’s nothing wrong with that. But, it was what she said next that had her Wendy watchers oohing and ahh-ing. “Maybe she’s bad in bed?”, Wendy guessed. And, when she received a roaring reaction from the audience, she said her signature line, “Just sayin!”

Paris and Chris reportedly called things off in early November, after two years together. He proposed to the socialite in January 2018 while they were on a ski trip together. He got down on one knee with a massive diamond engagement ring work $2 million. The pair originally met an Oscars party a few years ago, but they didn’t reconnect until 2015.

At the time, Paris gushed over how happy and excited she was to be engaged to the love of her life in a post on Instagram. “My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist,” she wrote on Instagram after Chris proposed.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Paris had ended an engagement. She ended her engagements to Jason Shaw in 2003 and to Paris Latsis in 2005. And, this is the first engagement Zylka has called off either. He broke off his engagement to Hanna Beth in 2015.

It’s unclear as to why Paris and Chris ended their engagement, but thing seemed fine when we chatted with her back in October! “I was with [my sister, Nicky Hilton] all week in New York playing with my nieces every day, so I can’t wait for that day one day,” she told us in at the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Rock the Runway fundraiser in Los Angeles. “I can’t wait to have a family! I love children.”