Val Chmerkovskiy Raves Over Sharna Burgess After Surprise ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘This Is Long Overdue’

Like the rest of the ‘DWTS’ universe, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was so proud of Sharna Burgess for getting her very first ‘DWTS’ win. Val told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how ‘happy’ he was for Sharna and Bobby Bones!

DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, 32, didn’t think Bobby Bones, 38, and Sharna Burgess, 33, would win Dancing With the Stars season 27 in the end, but he’s so glad Sharna got her very first mirrorball trophy. Most of us were shocked by Bobby and Sharna’s surprise win, but not Val! “Nothing really surprises me,” Val told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Nov. 19 finale. “At the end of the day, I’m happy for Sharna. This is long overdue in the body of efforts and the body of work that she’s produced on the show. Never in a million years did I think this would be the season that she’d get the trophy. That’s how it happens and she deserves it. I thought Bobby gave it his all, and I’m very happy for him.”

Sharna has come very close to winning Dancing With the Stars a number of times in the past, even coming in second place in season 26 with NFL player Josh Norman, 30. Now she can call herself a winner! Val is no stranger to winning DWTS. He’s won twice already — with Laurie Hernandez, 18, and Rumer Willis, 30.

If you need more DWTS, you can catch the pros and celebs on tour starting in Dec. 2018. Pros like Val, Alan Bersten, 24, Gleb Savchenko, 35, Sasha Farber, 34, Artem Chigvintsev, 36, Brandon Armstrong, 25, Witney Carson, 25, Emma Slater, 29, Britt Stewart, 29, Jenna Johnson, 24, and Hayley Erbert, 24, will be touring with celebs like Milo Manheim, 17, Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, John Schneider, 58, Mary Lou Retton, 50, Joe Amabile, 32, and Bobby. The cast will travel all across the country as part of the Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember troupe!