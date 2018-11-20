Tori Spelling’s Sexy Glam Makeover: Mom Of 5, 45, Rocks Purple Lips & Metallic Dress In Bombshell New Look

Tori Spelling took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to share some eye-catching photos that showed her looking totally transformed for a role in purple lipstick and a flattering silver dress.

Tori Spelling, 45, may have five little ones but she took some time out for herself when she recently had a complete makeover for a role! The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to share some gorgeous photos of herself looking almost unrecognizable in dark purple lipstick and silver dress and it was truly a sight to see! “This was a chrome-tastic look last night!,” she captioned the photos. “@carissamariee_beauty and @alexiakaranikolaou KILLED this look! In my business I get to play make believe. I get to take on roles where I can transform myself into anyone I want to be.”

Tori’s new photos come after she had to evacuate her home with her family due to the devastating California Woolsey wildfires. Luckily, she was able to take shelter in former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Jennie Garth‘s home. She also dropped by other former co-star Ian Ziering and his wife Erin Ziering‘s home on Nov. 19 for an early Friendsgiving and posted an adorable pic from the event with a sweet caption of thanks. “In a time of so much loss, heartbreak, disaster, and chaos…I want to thank @erinziering for opening her heart and her home and hosting an early #friendsgiving last night,” she captioned the pic. “This shows a photo of four girlfriends who have become family to each other and together we have 10 beautiful littles that love each other as family. The 4 of us lead by example by raising strong, brave, and kind kiddos. I truly cherish these women and our big big BIG extended family we grow together.”

Tori definitely has a big happy family with husband Dean McDermott, 52, and kids Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1. Although Tori and Dean have made headlines in the past for reported struggles within their marriage, when all is said and done, they always seem to stick to what’s most important. We’re so glad they are all safe and with people they love!

Tori looked absolutely fabulous in her makeover look. We can’t wait to see what kind of projects she has coming up!