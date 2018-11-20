‘This Is Us’: Jon Huertas Reveals Fans Will Be ‘Super Surprised’ By What Happened To Jack & Nicky

The Jack and Nicky mystery continues to unravel on ‘This Is Us,’ and star Jon Huertas told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that you’ll be ‘super surprised’ by what happens. Plus, he revealed that we’ll get more of Rebecca and Miguel’s backstory!

What happened in Vietnam has been the biggest mystery surrounding This Is Us season 3. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jon Huertas, a.k.a. Miguel, at an NBC press brunch about how fans might react to what went down between Jack and Nicky. “I think they’re gonna be super surprised, as the season goes on, by what comes out of that story,” Jon told HollywoodLife. “I think that it’s told very truthfully and very real and grounded. Hopefully, it’s going to almost awaken a sense of curiosity in people about how people came back from Vietnam, and how they dealt with transitioning from military life to civilian life after that conflict. I’m a veteran myself, and knowing the transition from military life to civilian life, and how tough it can be, and how we have people right now coming back from Afghanistan, Iraq, Northern Africa … I love that we’re telling that story, and people are going take something away from it. Maybe it’ll help people ask some really hard questions they never asked before.”

Another storyline that has yet to be fully explored on the hit NBC drama is Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship. If you want to know how that relationship came about, you’re in luck. There’s more backstory to come! “We’re going to get quite a bit [of their backstory], I believe,” Jon continued. “We’re definitely gonna dive into how their romance first blossomed. We’re going to see how their romance blossomed. I would say we’re going to see 7 percent of the blossoming of the romance this season.” He also added that later on in the season we’ll see Miguel “really dealing with Jack’s death.”

When fans first found out that Miguel and Rebecca were married in the present day, they thought Miguel was breaking bro code. The more we learn about Miguel, the more we love him. Jon totally understands why fans have been hesitant towards his character, but he’s certain they’ll come around. “I look at it like the fans, and the audience is an extension of the Pearson family,” Jon said. “They are step-kids, and when Mom brings home the new guy, she’s had an opportunity to get to know this guy and to fall for this guy. The kids haven’t had the same amount of time to fall for this guy, and I think that’s kinda what we’re looking at. The audience hasn’t had a chance to fall for this guy yet because they haven’t learned enough about him, they haven’t gotten to know him as much as Rebecca did. I think that that’s how fans will come around, is when they get to know so much more, and they can start thinking back to he was never trying to break them up, he was never trying to get in there, he’s actually trying to keep them together. Everything that Miguel’s ever kind of said to Jack was ‘Hey man, stop drinking so much, you’re gonna f**k up your relationship. You need to move up in the company so that you can take care of your kids, and Rebecca, and if you have the right size house. I want you to be successful, bro, like me.’ That’s kind of where Miguel’s always come from. He wanted Jack to survive, he wanted Jack to thrive, really, so that he could continue that beautiful love story that Miguel roots for.” This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.