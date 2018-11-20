‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Who Will Make It To The Top 11?

The results are in! See who made the top 11 on a brand new episode of ‘The Voice’! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

It’s results night on The Voice! Tonight, the competition gets narrowed down from 13 artists to 11. After a marathon of performances last night, “Dedication” night — where each artist dedicated their performance to a loved one — we will finally know who America saved! Host, Carson Daly will announce who is saved throughout the night, while the coaches will take the stage with their respective team.

The episode begins with the first three live results. America saved: Reagan Strange (Team Adam), who was the most streamed artist of the week! Next, is Kirk Jay (Team Blake), and Kennedy Holmes (Team Jennifer). Then, Carson introduces a sweet moment, where the remaining artists received letters from their families. Since they are competing to win The Voice, they will not be able to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones. The segment ends with all of the artists wishing viewers a Happy Thanksgiving.

Then, Carson reveals two more artists who America saved. First, it’s Chevel Shephard (Team Kelly), followed by Chris Kroeze (Team Blake).

Adam takes the stage with his team for the first time all season. He’s joined by Reagan, Tyke James and DeAndre Nico to perform a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic, “Rhiannon”.