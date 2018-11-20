‘The Challenge’ Finale Preview: The Finalists Take Part In The Grossest Eating Contest Ever

Get an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ finale with this sneak peek — but be warned that this might be the most disgusting eating competition in ‘Challenge’ history!

What would a Challenge final be without the competitors being forced to eat some realllllly gross food items?! The four final teams on The Challenge: Final Reckoning will have to choke down some nasty dishes on the Nov. 20 episode, including chicken necks, earthworms, blood friend venison and more. “You have to consume all 32 plates,” Hunter Barfield explains in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek below. “And once you do, the winning team’s time will be stopped and all the rest of the teams, however many plates they have left, will count towards a minute toward their total time.”

Hunter is partnered with Ashley Mitchell in the finals, and they’re up against Joss Mooney/Sylvia Elsrode, Paulie Calfiore/Natalie Negrotti and Cara Maria Sorbello/Marie Roda. “There’s a million dollars on the line,” Joss says in the preview. “And those two shakes aren’t gonna stop me.” Joss and Sylvia seem to be in a good position based on the clip, with Sylvia choking down chicken necks and adding, “Something lights a fire under our asses and we dig the f*** in.” Of course, we’ll have to wait until the full episode airs at 9:00 p.m. on MTV to see the results!

During last week’s episode, host TJ Lavin revealed to the competitors that this final will be similar to that of Rivals 3. Yep, that means the individual players in each pair will be somehow scoring points along the way, and whichever individual from the winning team is ahead by the end will get to make a big decision: Keep the $1 million prize for themselves…or split it with their partner.

Last time this went down, Johnny Bananas infamously took all the money from his partner, Sarah Rice, in one of the most talked-about moments in Challenge history. Will history repeat itself this time?!