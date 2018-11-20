45 Thanksgiving Cocktails That Pair Perfectly With Your Turkey And Your Annoying Uncle

Pumpkin Spice 7 everything nice! It’s time for Thanksgiving, and we have the most delicious cocktail recipes to pair with your perfect turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and all!

Brockmans Warm Winter Mull

5 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 bottle of Spanish Rioja

3 ½ oz. simple syrup

3 ½ oz. orange juice

1 sliced orange

1 handful fresh seasonal berries

6 cinnamon sticks (+ more spices like star anise or cloves if you like)

1 tsp. whole peppercorns (in a sachet)

Add all ingredients to a slow cooker and stir to combine. Heat on high for one hour. Reduce the temperature to low to keep it warm for up to 5 hours. If you don’t have a slow cooker, simply place ingredients in a heavy based casserole dish or saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer with the lid on, leaving it on a very low heat for about 45 minutes. To serve, spoon into insulated glassware. Garnish with a few seasonal berries, a stick of cinnamon and orange slice.

Peach and Cranberry Spritz

1½ ounces Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom

2 dashes cranberry bitters

3 ounces Fever Tree soda water

TO GARNISH: 1 cranberry

Combine all ingredients and serve in a wine glass over ice. Garnish with a cranberry.

Apricot Cider

1.5 oz CIROC VS French Brandy

0.75 oz apricot liqueur

0.75 oz lemon

0.25 simple syrup

Garnish: Mint

Add 1.5 oz CIROC VS French Brandy, 0.75 oz apricot liqueur, 0.75 oz lemon, & 0.25 simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice & shake well until all is chilled. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with mint.

Tequila Mi CAMPO Jericalla

1 1/2 oz Mi CAMPO Reposado

½ oz Vanilla Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 Egg White

Measure and pour all the ingredients into empty cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Add ice and shake vigorously again. Fine strain into Chilled glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

EXIMO Honey Harvest

1½ parts FACUNDO EXIMO Rum

½ part Honey Turmeric Syrup

½ part Lemon juice

¼ part Carrot juice

¼ part Passion Fruit juice

¼ part Benedictine liqueur

Garnish: Micro edible flowers, lime wheel, and mint

Honey Turmeric Syrup Method

Stir 10 ounces of hot water with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 10 ounces of orange blossom honey until well combined. Allow to cool before use.

Combine and shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice. Double strain into rocks glass. Garnish with micro edible flowers, lime wheel and mint.

Stella Artois Cidre Elderberry Bellini

0.5 oz. Elderberry Syrup

0.75 oz. Ammaro

Orange Twist

Add liquid ingredients to glass and stir. Top with one third of Stella Artois Cidre. Squeeze orange twist over drink and put into drink.

Tito’s Easy as Pie

2 oz. Fuji apple infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz. sparkling mineral water (optional)

1 oz. fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 dash cinnamon

1 cinnamon stick

Add all ingredients (except sparkling mineral water) to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over ice. Top with sparkling mineral water and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Caramel Toddy at Carson’s American Kitchen & Twisted River Tavern, Sunriver Resort, A Destination Hotel (Sunriver, OR)

2 tbsps. Caramel Sauce

1 ½ oz. Five Farms Irish Cream

1/2 oz. Buttershots Schnapps Liqueur

1 cup Hot Chocolate

Whipped Cream

Pinch of Sea Salt

Warm the mug with hot water for approximately two minutes and pour water out. Rim the mug with Carmel sauce. Add 1 ½ ounces Five Farms Irish Cream, ½ ounce Buttershots. Pour in one cup of hot chocolate. Top with whipped cream. Drizzle with Caramel sauce and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt.

HAVANA Café

2 parts HAVANA CLUB® Añejo Clásico Rum

¼ parts demerara sugar

¾ parts MARTINI & ROSSI® Rosso Vermouth

½ parts Cold Brew Coffee

Garnish with lemon twist

Single Ice Rock

Stir all ingredients with plenty of ice until very cold. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Chandon POM Spritz

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Rosé

1 oz. Belvedere Vodka

0.75 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

0.75 oz. pomegranate juice (freshly squeezed)

Garnish: Pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig

Glass: Wine glass

Shake all ingredients except Chandon in a shaker tin. Strain into glassware with ice and top with Chandon. Stir the glass. Garnish with pomegranate pearls and rosemary sprig.

Thanksgiving Crème

1.5 oz CIROC VS French Brandy

1 oz white crème de cacao

1 oz heavy crème

Garnish: Grated nutmeg

Add 1.5 oz CIROC VS French Brandy, 1 oz white crème de cacao & 1 oz heavy crème to shaker. Add ice and shake well (until chilled).

RUFFINO Chianti Cider

3½ parts Ruffino Chianti DOCG

½ part honey

1 part apple cider

¼ part lemon juice

Spice sachet (cinnamon, clove, anise)

Orange peels

Apple slices

Cinnamon stick

Place all contents in a pot and allow to heat on low to infuse flavors for at least an hour. Serve in a mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Ginger Saffron Collins

1.5 oz. Johnnie Walker Red Label

0.75 oz. Ginger saffron syrup*

0.75 oz. lemon juice

1 muddled toasted chile de arbol pepper

Top club soda

Garnish:

Toasted chile de arbol pepper and lemon wheel. Add straw.

In a shaker muddle gently the chile de arbol pepper to release the oils and aroma. Pour the juice, syrup and Johnnie Walker Red into the shaker tin. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain cocktail into a Collins glass with cracked ice. Top with club soda.

Tito’s Hot Pecan Toddy

2 oz. Toasted Pecan Infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Hot water

½ teaspoon honey

Lemon slice squeezed

Cinnamon stick and cloves for garnish

Add infused Tito’s, one squeezed lemon wedge and hot water to a heat resistant glass. Stir in the honey and garnish with cloves and cinnamon stick.

Tanqueray Hot Apple Cider Toddy Created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

1.5 oz Tanqueray No. TEN

2 oz apple cider

.75 oz ginger syrup

.75 oz lemon juice

2 dashes angostura bitters

2 bar spoons pumpkin butter

Build in a cider glass in the order listed. Stir, garnish, and grate fresh nutmeg over the top.

Hot Buttered Rye at Coton & Rye at Lansdowne Resort & Spa, A Destination Hotel (Leesburg, VA)

½ oz softened butter

1 oz brown sugar

ground cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, ginger

3 oz hot water

1 oz Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye whisky

Mix soft butter, brown sugar and a dash of each of the spices together thoroughly. This is the batter. Add 3 oz of boiling water to your batter and stir well until a frothy top forms. Stir in your rye and garnish with nutmeg.

Cranberry Lime Vodka Mojito

1 can (12 oz.) Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Cranberry Lime

1 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3 oz. Cranberry juice

Fresh cranberries

Fresh mint leaves

Lime wedges

First, muddle mint and lime wedge into the bottom of a high ball glass. Then, add simple syrup followed by ice. Next, pour in cranberry juice and top off with Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Cranberry Lime. Finally, Garnish with fresh lime wedges, cranberries and mint leaves.

Autumn’s Reign

.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

1 oz Dickel Rye

.5 oz St. George Spiced Pear

.5 oz Ruby Port

.5 oz Carpano Antica

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated pear.

Garden of DeLeon

1.5oz DeLeon Anejo Tequila

.5oz Ancho Reyes Verde

.1oz Lime Juice

.5oz Agave Nectar

10 Cilantro Leaves

Garnish: Cilantro, optional salt rim

Add all ingredients to a shaker and strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish.

Sapphire Spice

2 parts Bombay Sapphire gin

1 large heaping spoonful of Pumpkin Puree and/or Pumpkin Pie Mix

1 tsb. Dark Brown Sugar

A dash of Vanilla Extract (7 drops)

2 dashes of Ground Cinnamon

Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice and strain into chilled martini glasses, then top with nutmeg.

Barefoot Bubbly Turkey Day Toaster

3 ounces Barefoot Red Moscato Bubbly

1/2 ounce Amaretto

1 ounce Cranberry Juice

Combine amaretto and cranberry juice in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Red Moscato.

Cran-Pom Rose

4 oz. Rose Champagne

½ oz. Aperol

Dozen Pomegranate Seeds

Top with SpikedSeltzer Cape Cod Cranberry

Martini & Rossi Apple Pie

4 ounces MARTINI & ROSSI Moscato d’Asti

½ ounce MARTINI Rosso Vermouth

½ ounce Simple Syrup

½ ounce Lemon Juice

1 tsp Apply Butter

Pinch of Pie Spice

In a champagne glass, mix all but the first ingredient. Stir well. Top with MARTINI & ROSSI Moscato d’Asti. Garnish with apple chips.

D’USSE Hot Toddy

2 oz D’USSE Cognac

4 oz Hot Black Tea

1 oz Honey Syrup

2-3 Orange Peels

Cinnamon Stick

Seep tea in a glass mug. Add D’USSE, honey syrup and stir. Add orange peels and cinnamon stick as a garnish.

Negroni Sbagliato

3 oz. limited-edition Chandon California x BaubleBar Holiday Brut

1 oz. Italian aperitif bitter

1 oz. Italian Sweet Vermouth

Garnish: Orange slice

Glass: Coupe glass

Shake all ingredients in a shaker tin except for Chandon. Strain into glassware and top with Chandon. Garnish with orange slice.

Mezcal El Silencio’s Holiday in Oaxaca

1.5 oz. Espadin

1 oz. Cranberry Syrup (1 part unsweetened Cranberry Juice to 1 part sugar)

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Soda Water

Rosemary Sprig

Shake and strain into a Collins glass. Top off with soda water and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Kim Crawford Mexican Hot Chocolate

4 oz Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

2 oz dairy milk or non-dairy milk (almond is a good option)

3 Tbsp powdered baking cocoa

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 Tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch chili powder

Pre-warm an 8-10 oz coffee mug. In a saucepan, combine chocolate powder and brown sugar with milk to make into a rich syrup. Add coffee liqueur and Kim Crawford Pinot Noir. Stir until ingredients are hot. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract and ground cinnamon. Pour into pre-warmed mug and garnish with whole cinnamon stick and pinch of chili powder.

Casa Noble In Noble Fashion

1.5 oz Casa Noble Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz ancho chili liqueur

0.25 oz simple syrup

2 dashes orange bitters

2 drops molé bitters

Orange peel

Combine all ingredients, except orange peel, into mixing glass and stir. Strain into glass over ice. Squeeze orange peel; rub around rim and drop into glass.

Svedka Vanilla Old Fashoined

2 parts SVEDKA Vanilla

½ part granulated sugar

Dash Angostura bitters

Dash chocolate bitters

Build ingredients in a cocktail shaker, stir, and strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a white chocolate-dipped cherry.

Pink Lady

4.5 cl Monkey 47

2 cl lemon juice

1.5 cl applejack

1 egg white

2 dashed grenadine

Pour all ingredients into cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes, Shake and then strain into a nice coupette glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Holiday Bliss Courtesy of Morton’s Steakhouse

1 oz. Grey Goose Vodka

1 1⁄2 oz. Passoã Passion FruitLiqueur

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

1⁄2 oz. Lemon Juice

1⁄2 oz. Simple Syrup

1⁄2 oz. La Marca Prosecco

1⁄2 oz. Food Grade Pellet Dry Ice

3 each Raspberries

Place Dry ice into Lightbulb. Add all liquid ingredients in mixing glass (except La Marca Prosecco). Stir and strain into Lightbulb over Dry Ice. Top with La Marca Prosecco. Serve with Coup glass and pour tableside. Garnish: 3 skewered Raspberries.

The Don’s Thanksgiving Sour

50ml Don Papa 7

10ml creme de cassis

20ml cranberry sauce

25ml lemon juice

1 egg white

Combine ingredients into a shaker and shake hard for 20 seconds until the egg emulsifies. Strain into glass and garnish with some lemon zest, mint and berries.

Pilgrim’s Punch Created by Pamela Wiznitzer of Seamstress NYC

1 oz Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur

1 oz Aged rum

4-5 ounces boiling hot chai tea

Add 1 oz of Kerrygold to 6 oz of fresh heavy cream. Shake (or stir) until its becomes thick and turns into whipped cream. Top it onto the drink and finish with a dash of allspice and nutmeg

Pumpkin Pie Martini by Andrea Correale for Elegant Affairs

1.5 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. Domaine de Canton

2 tbsp. pumpkin puree

2 tbsp. white sugar

1 tsp ground pumpkin pie spice

1 cup marshmallow cream or whipped cream, for garnish

Add vodka, rum, Domaine de Canton & pumpkin puree into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well combined. Rim a martini glass with sugar & pumpkin pie spice. Double strain Pumpkin Pie Martini into the glass and top with marshmallow cream or whipped cream.

Maple Old Fashioned by David Danielson, Executive Chef of Churchill Downs – The Bourbon Country Cookbook

2 ounces rye whiskey

2 ounces Maple Simple Syrup

1 dash bitters

1 (2-inch) disk orange peel for garnish

In a shaker filled with ice, combine the rye whiskey, syrup and bitters. Shake the mixture vigorously and strain it into a rocks glass filled with ice. Rub the rim of the glass with an orange peel and squeeze the peel over the top of the drink to release its oils. Garnish with the orange peel and serve.

Woodford Reserve Apple Cider by Woodford Reserve, The Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby

4 ounces hot fresh apple cider

2 ounces Woodford Reserve

1 ounces brown sugar syrup

For the syrup: Combine equal parts water and brown sugar. Bring to a boil until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

Sparkling Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

2 oz honey whiskey

½ oz lemon juice

1 tbsp pumpkin puree

4 oz Sparkling Ice Crisp Apple

Whipped cream

Pumpkin pie spice

Pour whiskey, lemon juice, and pumpkin puree into a cocktail shaker with the ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass and float with Sparkling Ice Crisp Apple. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Belvedere Vodka’s Polish Mule

2 oz Belvedere Ginger Zest

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

5 oz Ginger Beer

3-4 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Whip, shake, dump and top with soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

Old Fa-Shinn-ed From Center Bar

1.5 oz Shinn Apple Brandy

.5 oz Sauternes Simple Syrup

2 Dash Angostura Bitters

2 Dash Orange Bitters

2 Lemon & Orange Peels

In a double rocks glass, express 2 orange peels and 2 lemon peels and leave in glass. Add all other ingredients to glass. Place large format ice cube into the glass and stir vigorously.

Baileys Pumpkin Pie Milkshake by @cheatdayeats

3 oz of Baileys Pumpkin Spice

1 slice of Pumpkin Pie

1 scoop of Pumpkin Ice Cream

1 scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4 cup Icing and 2 crushed up Graham Crackers to garnish glass (leave a little extra for the top)

Caramel and Whipped Cream for garnish on top

Put crushed up Graham crackers into shallow bowl. Use knife or spoon to rim the top of the outside of the glass with icing and then cover with Graham cracker. Blend 1/2 slice of pumpkin pie with both ice cream scoops and Baileys Pumpkin Spice. Pour into glass. Top with other half of pumpkin pie slice, whipped cream and caramel with a sprinkle of Graham cracker.

Bake and Wake Recipe Created by Sandi Hein at Hooch and Hive

1.5 oz Slow & Low

.5 oz Magdala Orange Liqueur

1 oz espresso

Honey

1 drop of Hemp CBD oil

Almond Milk Foam

Thanksgiving can be a stressful time of year and sometimes we quite frankly need to take the edge off the family drama and overeating. To make you feel mellowed out, try the “Bake & Wake” cocktail created by Sandi Hein at Hooch and Hive in Tampa, FL. This CBD cocktail will not only help mellow you out, but the subtle notes of orange, honey and almond coupled with the espresso make for an amazing after dinner drink perfect for pairing with pumpkin & pecan pies!

Cinnamon Tequila Toddy

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

5 parts hot water

¾ part cinnamon bark syrup

¼ part honey

¼ part fresh lemon juice

3 dashes vanilla bitters

Cinnamon sticks

Combine equal parts sugar and water and 3 cinnamon sticks in a saucepan and bring to a boil to create cinnamon bark syrup. Remove cinnamon sticks from the mixture and combine the remainder of the ingredients in a coffee glass. Stir and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Cinnamon Apple Pie Margarita Created by Jose Cuervo

2 parts Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila

1.5 parts Apple juice

.5 Lemon juice

.25 part agave nectar

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into ice-filled glass. Add apple wedge and ground cinnamon rim.

NOLET’S Silver Fig and Vanilla Soda

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

3/4 oz. Fig and Vanilla Bean Infused Syrup*

Splash of Soda Water

A Few Dashes of Bitters

Figs for Garnish

Method: Combine NOLET’S Silver Gin and syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour over ice, top with soda water and a few dashes of bitters, and a slice of fig.

FIG & VANILLA BEAN SYRUP

8 Figs, halved

Seeds Scraped from 1 Vanilla Bean (or 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Bean Paste)

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

Add all ingredients to a saucepan, and bring them to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, stirring frequently until about 10 minutes until figs break down. Let it cool down and steep, then strain. Can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.

Jägermeister Merry Mulled Cider created by Willy Shine

3⁄4 part Jägermeister

3⁄4 part Bourbon

4-5 parts Apple Cider

1 heaping teaspoon Maple Butter*

Garnish: Cinnamon stick

Glass: Mug

Heat cider in advance (keep hot in electric kettle) and build in the mug. Stir to dissolve maple butter garnish and serve.

Autumn Harvest Punch, Courtesy of Megan Marlowe, Strawberry Blondie Kitchen

3 cups Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

2 apples, cored and thinly sliced

2 pears, cored and thinly sliced

1 lemon thinly sliced

5 ¾ cups Apple cider

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

4 cinnamon sticks

4 pods star anise

Rosemary sprigs

Into a punch bowl, add sliced apples, pears and lemon. Pour in apple cider, Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and lemon juice. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, clove and fresh rosemary springs. Stir to combine and chill until ready to serve. Right before serving, add in 1 liter ginger ale.