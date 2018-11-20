Tekashi 6ix9ine Is A Member Of ‘Violent’ NYC Gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Federal Prosecutors Claim

We’re learning a lot about 6ix9ine following his Nov. 18 arrest, mainly, that he is allegedly part of a murderous New York City gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, spits some hard verses in his songs, and apparently, they’re coming from a place of experience. As Page Six reports, the rapper has lived a life of hard crime, and for years, has been a member of the ‘violent’ street crew, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The gang has been accused of murders, robberies and other crimes throughout the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The shocking news comes after 6ix9ine was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges on Nov. 18.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is now serving time at a general population prison in Brooklyn, according to TMZ. Despite his viral success of “Fefe,” and a forthcoming music video with Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine is not getting any special treatment. The jail, Metropolitan Detention Center, is notoriously brutal, according to the publication, and has even been labeled as having inmates that are “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone,” according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Tekashi’s arrest comes after a 5 year investigation from the prosecution, reports Rolling Stone. Due to the charges, the rapper is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years in prison, they said. “Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms, in music and on social media,” prosecutors said. “The purposes of the Enterprise included preserving and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the Enterprise through acts involving murder… and threats of violence,” they added, when speaking of the gang. HollywoodLife has reached out to the rapper’s publicist and lawyer for comment.

The rapper is also being charged with possession of an AR-15, and involvement in two additional shootings: One at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where he was performing, and another in which he allegedly ordered the shooting of a bystander at a Brooklyn housing project, Rolling Stone reports. On top of this, the gang he is affiliated with allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Times Square in April, in an attack that prosecutors said was filmed, by Tekashi himself, according to the New York Times.

It’s been a rough couple weeks for 6ix9ine. It was just this past Nov. 8 that a shooting broke out on the set of Tekashi’s new music video, sending people fleeing from the scene. Filming was halted, however, no one was injured.