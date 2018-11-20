Sofia Richie has once again nailed a date night look. She stepped out with her man, Scott Disick, on Nov. 18, & looked SO good in a tiny, ab-baring crop top.

Scott Disick, 35, is one lucky man. He stepped out with his much younger lady, Sofia Richie, 20, on Nov. 18, and we received a reminder of just how flawless Sofia really is. The model wowed on the date night out, and in pictures, her toned stomach, and flat abs, were in full view. The style maven kept it casual for the Calabasas, California rendezvous, opting to toss on a gray crop top and a hole-filled pair of jeans. She pulled her look together with a silky black bomber jacket, but chose to keep it unzipped, leaving her taut abs to peek out underneath.

Sofia and her man didn’t step out alone that night! The pair were accompanied by his 8-year-old son, Mason. It was a casual night for the whole fam, with Scott wearing a simple drawstring hoodie, and loose-fitting pants. Even little Mason was dressed in a super relaxed look, donning gray sweats head-to-toe. Too cute! Sofia is never afraid to flaunt what she’s got. The ab-baring outfit comes two weeks after she stepped out for a shopping trip on Nov. 9. looking chic in a white crop top that showed off her toned abs.

Scott shares three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s so sweet whenever we see Sofia spend quality time with the little ones! However, as Sofia gets increasingly closer to Scott and the kids, Kourtney has grown a little guarded. “Kourtney definitely misses Scott at times and the close relationship they had at one point in their lives,” a source close to Kourt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “During their relationship, Kourtney struggled with Scott’s partying ways, but seeing how committed he is to Sofia now makes her envious of their relationship. She misses their good times together when she sees family photos of them with their kids,” the insider added.

Sofia really nailed this date night look. She’s got the ‘casual cool’ look down to a science, and with abs like that, it’s never the wrong decision to bare some skin!