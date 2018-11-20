Sarah Michelle Gellar Slammed For Encouraging Herself ‘Not To Overeat’ On Thanksgiving

Sarah Michelle Gellar stirred up a little controversy on Instagram by posting skinny pics and declaring she won’t ‘overeat’ on Thanksgiving!

Fans aren’t mad, just disappointed, with Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Instagram post about what she’s doing this Thanksgiving. The Buffy star shared some sexy throwback photos of herself in lingerie, and captioned the set, “I’m just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep”. It’s not the skimpy lingerie that had some fans feeling down. It was that she was seemingly shaming herself into not eating, which is problematic in itself — and especially given the terrible diet culture that attaches guilt to the foods women eat, and the amount that they eat.

Fans loved the gorgeous photos (they’re seriously pretty), but chimed in in the comments about the slightly problematic messaging. “Some people are so conditioned to accept diet culture, that they can’t see it when it’s right in front of their face,” one fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Hey @sarahmgellar I freakin love you, but this messaging (esp for young vulnerable girls) is crap. What about someone who can do both? What about considering your messages through a body-shaming/adding to shitty culture filter before posting? Your body is gorgeous, but so are all bodies – chubby, fat, curves need lifting up, not more demonising.”

“Fitness is great, not seeing that being communicated here. But if you are – great,” another fan wrote. And one more chimed in with, “Is that where you place your value? On the size of your thighs? Or your protruding hip bones? Nothing positive comes from this post. Only narcissism and the bulls*** theory that women need to be skinny to be acceptable. You should remove this post. Immediate unfollow from me.” Ouch!

Some fans defended Sarah, arguing that she was merely promoting eating in moderation, which is perfectly healthy. “Choosing not to overeat or overindulge isn’t an unhealthy mindset. Live your life and they can live theirs. You’re not responsible for them and they projecting their issues on to you. Nothing you wrote in the caption is psychologically unhealthy,” a fan wrote to Sarah.