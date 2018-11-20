Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Split After 20 Years Of Marriage

Say it isn’t so! After two decades of marriage, legendary actor Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower are calling it quits. We’ve got the details.

After nearly thirty years together — twenty of them as husband and wife — actor Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower have split, Page Six is reporting. A source tells the site “They are not living together at this time” and that the Oscar winner will be making the breakup publicly known in the weeks to come. Grace has not accompanied her famous husband to events in recent months and the source tells the site “De Niro and Grace are breaking up. He’s been at a few things since the very end of the summer without her — and rumor has it they are done.” The 75-year-old and the former flight attendant married in 1997 after nearly 10 years of dating and have a 20-year-old son Elliot and a six-year-old daughter Helen Grace.

Story developing….