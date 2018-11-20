Paris Hilton Still Has 20-Carat Ring From Chris Zylka After Split: Does He Want It Back?

The engagement is off but the ring is still on – on Paris Hilton’s finger, that is. She’s still wearing the $2 million sparkler that Chris Zylka gave her. Is she going to get to keep it?

Nope. Paris Hilton, 47, is about to lose a little weight – about 20-carats — because she’s going to have to pry that massive engagement off her finger to hand it back to Chris Zylka, 33. The couple reportedly called it quits after two years together earlier in the month, and according to TMZ, the Simple Life star still has the ring, which is valued at $2 million. Under California law, according to TMZ, if the person who receives an engagement ring calls it off, then the giver gets the ring back if he or she wants it. Since Chris got down on one knee, he’s legally entitled to the ring, and sources tell TMZ that he wants it back.

The ring in question is unique. It’s a giant 20-carat diamond that took about 4 months to properly cut. Though it’s valued at two million, TMZ claims he “got a massive discount” because the jeweler and Paris have a close relationship. The publicity that jeweler would receive by having their work on Paris’s finger would be worth more than money. Hopefully, they got all the publicity they wanted because it seems like it won’t be with Paris for long. She and Chris haven’t seen each other since the split, according to TMZ, and while he hasn’t requested that she return the ring, TMZ”s sources say “he wants it.” Chris will reportedly make a “hard ask” if Paris doesn’t give the ring back on her own volition.

Chris and Paris first met at an Oscars after party in 2010, and while they maintained a flirtatious relationship, they dated other people up until 2017. After a sweet reunion at Art Basel, the two made their relationship official in 2017. Chris proposed to Paris during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January. “I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate,” she said on Instagram at the time, per Us Weekly. “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!”

Obviously, it wasn’t meant to be. Paris “realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that there were some additional problems “along the way.” In the fallout of their falling out, Paris will “be focusing on her band like DJ-ing and fragrances,” while her former fiancé will “get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel.”