Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Introduce Their Newborn Daughter To Oprah — Epic Pic

Prepare yourself because this photo is a big freaking deal! Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter has only been alive for a couple weeks, but she’s already met Oprah. Let that sink in for a sec… and then take a look!

If this isn’t goals, we don’t know what is! Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, and their newborn daughter Kaavia James just took the most epic family picture of all time — with Oprah, 64! It’s the most fab photo we didn’t even know we needed. The couple, who just welcomed their baby girl on Nov. 8, will be featured on an OWN special on Dec. 8, which is why the legend was hanging at their house. “From the Bottle to the Bassinet… No New Friends. Crew. Tight,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram. “So excited to share what we have been working on with @oprah & @kaaviajames Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.”

In the super sweet photo, the new mom smiled wide as she held Kaavia against her chest. And as great as Gabrielle looked in her sleek gray dress, we couldn’t get enough of her newborn’s colorful outfit and teeny socked feet. Dwyane, wearing an asymmetrical cardigan over a striped shirt, stood beside his wife and daughter with his arm around them, grinning just as big. Oprah completed the perfect pic, so it’s no wonder the NBA player and new dad reposted a photo from the same shoot to his account. “We want to thank @oprah for coming into our home to discuss our new bundle of joy,” he captioned the shot. Aw!

Even Kaavi got in on the Insta action. Because although she’s less than a month old, she already has a social media presence — and over 150,000 followers.

“Me, my new friend @oprah and my pops @dwyanewade on me like I’m Honey Boo Boo,” she, a.k.a. her parents, wrote. “#StageDad. My primetime special.” That pic just might be our favorite of all three! The iconic talk show host had baby Kaavia in her arms and was smiling down at her while Dwyane fiddled with her outfit.

With more of these moments to look forward to, we can’t wait for Dec. 8 so we can see these four on camera together!