Nick Viall Responds To Rumors His Ex Vanessa Grimaldi & Peter Kraus Are Dating – Is He Upset?

‘Bachelor’ star Nick Viall EXCLUSIVELY told HL what he thinks about those shocking rumors that his ex Vanessa Grimaldi is dating ‘Bachelorette’ star Peter Kraus after the two went to a painting class together.

The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 38, finally spoke out in public about those headline-making dating rumors between his ex Vanessa Grimaldi, 31, and Bachelorette star Peter Kraus, 33. The Dancing with the Stars competitor EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife while backstage at the popular dancing reality show and when we asked him about the potential new couple, he had only good things to say! “We’re still friendly,” he said of his current relationship with Vanessa. “Whoever she dates, I couldn’t be happier for her. Whatever makes her happy.” Aw! We couldn’t imagine a better answer than that!

Despite Nick’s supportive approach to Vanessa’s love life, the rumors about her and Peter are not yet confirmed. After the two playfully posted pics and video of their time at a paint class in Seattle with fellow Bachelor star Taylor Nolan, 25, fans couldn’t help but wonder if they were more than friends. Neither have commented on whether or not a new romance is brewing but it’s good to know that if things are going on between the two gorgeous stars, Nick is not bitter about it in the least!

Nick and Vanessa met on the show and happily got engaged. The engagement lasted for nine months before the they sadly called it off and went their separate ways in Aug. 2017. Since then, Nick’s been seen with other gorgeous women, including Ashley Iaconetti, 30, who is now engaged to Jared Haibon, 30, but he’s mostly been working hard at his career. In addition to appearing on Dancing with the Stars, he made his acting debut in the 2017 TV movie Christmas Cruise with Vivica A. Fox.