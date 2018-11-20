Mariah Carey Fan Admits He Faked Marriage Proposal Just To Meet Her: Is She Pissed?

Some fans will do anything for a chance to meet Mariah Carey – even get down on one knee! One such fan confessed to faking a proposal to Mimi, prompting her to give one of her trademark epic reactions.

“Darling, I have to apologize,” one fan said to Mariah Carey, 48, when calling into the Nov. 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. “I faked a marriage proposal once at your Vegas show. You were so sweet. You invited us backstage — I didn’t know how to get your attention!” Judging by her face, Mariah seemed genuinely stunned that someone would fake a marriage proposal to her, though she was more bemused by the fan’s earnest use of the term “darling” when speaking to her.

“You know what, I can’t believe you did that, but I ain’t mad at ya,” she said, in her classic Mariah Carey way. “So, you’re not married?” she asked, prompting the caller to reply with disgust. “Uh, no, darling. No.” Mariah laughed at this. “Even more reason why I’m not mad at ya.” She does have a point, and the fan now has an even better ending to the story about how he faked a marriage proposal to meet his queen.

Never doubt the dedication of the Lambily (what Mariah calls her fans, a portmanteau of “Lamb,” a term for a single fan, and “family”) as they can move mountains, part seas, and get the Glitter soundtrack on the top on the charts seventeen years after its release. The soundtrack was on the top of the U.S. iTunes Album Chart after a dedicated campaign (“#JusticeForGlitter”) by fans that thought the universally panned film was given a raw deal.

“That’s the Lambs, that’s the Lambily, those are my fans — they had this movement, it was called hashtag Justice for Glitter, which I think was directed at me because I never really perform those songs because it almost ruined my life,” Mariah said on Good Morning America on Nov. 19, per Entertainment Tonight. “But the truth is, it’s for the nostalgia now because it’s actually a really good album.”

“I can say it now that they got it to No. 1, so I thank them,” she added. “This is all about them. And I should not have to feel bad about that because it was all about the circumstances when the album came out, so it’s exciting.”