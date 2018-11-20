Mandy Moore’s Wedding Reception Dress: Changes Into Gorgeous Black Gown To Perform With Hubby

For Act II of the wedding festivities, Mandy Moore swapped her pink bridal gown for a sultry piece: a cut-out dress. It was the perfect choice for her intimate performance with Taylor Goldsmith!

The celebration wasn’t over after Mandy Moore, 34, and Taylor Goldsmith, 33, said “I do” to one another on Nov. 18. The newlyweds relocated the wedding party from their backyard in Los Angeles, California to The Fig House, a bohemian event venue, where they treated guests to a special duet! While Taylor remained in his suit and tie from the nuptials, Mandy exchanged girly tulle for sexy cut-outs in her second dress of the night. The This Is Us actress changed out of her pink Rodarte wedding gown and into a black evening gown that flaunted an open sexy back, thanks to the revealing criss-cross design in the front.

We can see why Mandy’s wedding wardrobe transitioned from romantic to sensual. She and her musician groom almost touched foreheads during their performance at the reception — that’s how close they were leaning into one another! Wedding guest Amy Kaufman, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, uploaded the steamy duet to her Instagram on Nov. 19. After pretending you were front-row for the show by watching the video below, here’s even more details to immerse yourself in Mandy and Taylor’s special day! “Mandy’s wedding was stunning and the perfect reflection of her boho chic style. It was important to Mandy that there not be too many people there, so the guest list was very small, just family and close friends,” a source close to Mandy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 18. There were about 50 guests in total, which included Mandy’s This Is Us co-stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, E! News reported.

“She had the ceremony in her backyard in Pasadena and the reception was a few miles away at The Fig House,” our own source continued. “There was no sit-down dinner, it was a very informal vibe and most of the action was outdoors. There were little white lights strung through the trees and dancing under the stars, everyone said how magical it was.” We could feel those informal vibes judging by the carefree and happy cheers heard in the wedding reception video!

Mandy took to Instagram herself to share a memento from her wedding day. As we’ve told you, the actress and pop star uploaded a snapshot of her walking down the aisle hand in hand with Taylor, a day after she made the ceremonial march! She followed up that post with a whole slideshow on Nov. 20, revealing even more behind-the-scenes moments from the nuptials: close-up details of her blush gown, the flower altar, and much more — see all the wedding pictures here.