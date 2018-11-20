Kylie Jenner Looks Like Barbie Wearing Sexy Pink Suit Meeting Fans At Cosmetics Launch At Ulta

For the first time, and just in time for the holiday season, Kylie Cosmetics is being sold in brick and mortar stores nationwide! See pics of Kylie meeting fans in a hot pink suit below!

Kylie Jenner is launching her uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in ALL of Ulta Beauty’s 1163 stores nationwide and some very lucky fans got to meet the makeup mogul as she appeared for the launch at a Houston, Texas location on Nov. 18. Kylie Cosmetics was famously only sold online, on Kylie’s website for years, and frequently there were long wait times and products that would sell out immediately.

Now, it’s more readily accessible for all! Kylie met fans wearing an oversized pink silk suit. She paired the formal outfit with informal white sneakers. She rocked long blonde hair, and looked like a Barbie! She looked so pretty in pink!

Now, fans can test the iconic brand and see it in person before buying! Here are the products that are available NOW in Ulta stores.

11 Lip Kit Selections ($29.00)

Lip Kit Kristin

Lip Kit Posie K

Lip Kit Exposed

Lip Kit Candy K

Lip Kit Koko K

Lip Kit Dolce K

Lip Kit Clove

Lip Kit True Brown K

Lip Kit Head Over Heels

Lip Kit Dirty Peach

Lip Kit Mary Jo K

6 Lip Gloss Selections ($15.00)

Lip Gloss Literally

Lip Gloss Cupid

Lip Gloss Poppin

Lip Gloss Koko K

Super Glitter Gloss Glitz

Super Glitter Gloss Glamour

11 Velvet Liquid Lipstick Selections ($16.00)

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Low Key

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Commando

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Basic

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Punk

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Boy Bye

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Charm

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Savage

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Heat

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Surprise Me

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Goals

Velvet Liquid Lipstick Shook