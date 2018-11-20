Kylie Jenner Looks Like Barbie Wearing Sexy Pink Suit Meeting Fans At Cosmetics Launch At Ulta
For the first time, and just in time for the holiday season, Kylie Cosmetics is being sold in brick and mortar stores nationwide! See pics of Kylie meeting fans in a hot pink suit below!
Kylie Jenner is launching her uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in ALL of Ulta Beauty’s 1163 stores nationwide and some very lucky fans got to meet the makeup mogul as she appeared for the launch at a Houston, Texas location on Nov. 18. Kylie Cosmetics was famously only sold online, on Kylie’s website for years, and frequently there were long wait times and products that would sell out immediately.
Now, it’s more readily accessible for all! Kylie met fans wearing an oversized pink silk suit. She paired the formal outfit with informal white sneakers. She rocked long blonde hair, and looked like a Barbie! She looked so pretty in pink!
Now, fans can test the iconic brand and see it in person before buying! Here are the products that are available NOW in Ulta stores.
11 Lip Kit Selections ($29.00)
Lip Kit Kristin
Lip Kit Posie K
Lip Kit Exposed
Lip Kit Candy K
Lip Kit Koko K
Lip Kit Dolce K
Lip Kit Clove
Lip Kit True Brown K
Lip Kit Head Over Heels
Lip Kit Dirty Peach
Lip Kit Mary Jo K
6 Lip Gloss Selections ($15.00)
Lip Gloss Literally
Lip Gloss Cupid
Lip Gloss Poppin
Lip Gloss Koko K
Super Glitter Gloss Glitz
Super Glitter Gloss Glamour
11 Velvet Liquid Lipstick Selections ($16.00)
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Low Key
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Commando
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Basic
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Punk
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Boy Bye
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Charm
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Savage
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Heat
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Surprise Me
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Goals
Velvet Liquid Lipstick Shook