Kylie Jenner: Why She’s In No Rush To Marry Travis Scott Even Though He ‘Worships’ Her

Although they already have a kid, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are taking their sweet time getting engaged, & HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why!

Slow and steady wins the (romance) race. Kylie Jenner, 21, is taking her time heading to the altar with Travis Scott, 26, and with good reason, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Kylie is crazy in love with Travis, she literally couldn’t be happier, and she feels like everything in her life is perfect right now,” a source close to the reality star shares. “She has this amazing guy who worships the ground she walks on, a beautiful baby girl, and a mega-successful business empire. Everything is so great that Kylie doesn’t even want to think about getting married right now, as she kind of figures that if it ain’t broke why fix it?” the source adds.

Don’t worry though – Kylie and Travis may not be in a rush to tie the knot, but it IS in the cards for the happy couple. “Travis and Kylie have discussed marriage, and it’s definitely on the cards in the future, but Kylie has no desire to get wrapped up in all the stress and hassle that comes along with planning a wedding,” the source continued. “Plus, Kylie and Travis feel like they’re a married couple already, so she doesn’t see the need for a piece of paper to make things official between them.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Kylie and Travis for comment.

Fans were convinced that the pair had ran out and got married when Travis actually called Kylie his “wife” onstage during a Nov. 17 concert! Both Kylie and baby Stormi joined Travis on the road for his successful Astroworld tour, and the star took to Instagram to document the fun. In one video from the night, Kylie received an extra special shout out from her man on-stage. “my beautiful wife… she came out… and my beautiful daughter.. she’s here too… I love you all so much,” he said to a cheering crowd. The sweet speech was further proof that although they may not be legally bound just yet, Kylie and Travis 100% already feel like they’re a married couple!

The spotlight may be on Travis during the Astroworld tour, but Kylie doesn’t mind at all! “Kylie is enjoying being on tour a lot more than she thought she would, and she’s getting a kick out of playing ‘wifey’ to Travis,” a source told HollywoodLife.