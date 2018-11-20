Kim Kardashian Hints There Won’t Be A Kardashian Christmas Card In 2018 After Last Year’s Drama

After the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card drama caused a major rift between Kim and Kourtney, KKW is now hinting that we won’t be seeing one in 2018.

The Kardashian family Christmas card in 2017 was amazing, with the ladies and their kids all clad in white shirts and blue jeans in a simplistic yet stunning series of photos. But there was SO much drama surrounding it, with Kourtney, 39, refusing to budge on scheduling and it made the shoot a nightmare for organizer Kim, 38. It looks like the KKW Beauty founder has decided it’s not worth the headache to try to get all of her siblings in a 2018 Christmas card, as she’s hinting that if she does one, it will only be with husband Kanye West and their three children.

“I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year. I’ll be cool with a West family one tho!” a fan tweeted to Kim and she responded! The reality star wrote “Wow reading my mind.” Who can blame Kim for wanting to skip the drama of organizing a big shoot with so many people. It resulted in a blowout fight with Kourtney over scheduling issues for the Oct. of 2017 shoot which caused a major rift between the sisters.

The drama has played out on the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since Kim had the busier schedule, she selected the date and time but Kourtney wanted the sisters to accommodate her schedule to she could be home early with her three kids. It led to some really nasty exchanges where some hateful words were said. A fed up Kim ended up telling Kourtney “no one wants you in the f–king shoot.” When Kourtney complained about working around Kim’s schedule, the KKW Beauty head fired back, “Maybe if you had a f–king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f–king business, but you don’t. So, don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

Wow reading my mind https://t.co/yE0lRfNx1a — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 20, 2018

Kourtney the stormed out of the room and Kim told Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner “she’s the least exciting to look at.” Kourt was left in tears by the whole drama and in a phone call later explained, “You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.” That just set off Kim even more, who told her sister “You don’t do sh-t.” Kourt replied “You’re a very distraught, evil human being. I don’t want to see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.” The fight was so bad that Kourt ended up skipping Kim’s baby shower in anticipation of daughter Chicago‘s birth via a surrogate, but she and her kids did end up appearing in the family Christmas card.