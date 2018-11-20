Baby Shopping On Black Friday 2018: The Best Kids’ Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Who’s ready to shop ’til you drop? Just don’t forget to grab a little something for the kids in your life while you’re nabbing the best Black Friday deals. Popular toys are on sale at Target, Kohl’s and more!

Whatever you do, don’t sleep on these Black Friday deals! Because if you think leftovers are the best part of the day after Thanksgiving, it’s about time you checked out stores like Target, Kohl’s and Walmart for some seriously slashed prices. They’re so low that playing Santa for the little ones in your life will be a piece of cake! Don’t believe us? Just take a look at all of the goodies Target has to offer in 2018, whether you’re interested in buying a life-size doll for your Moana-obsessed daughter, a giant Jenga tower for your nieces and nephews or a little oven that’s a whopping 50 percent off.

Walmart and Kohl’s are just as stocked, featuring unique gifts at ridiculously low prices — and you know what that means! Don’t forget to bring along some snacks because you’re going to need extra energy to check out all of these stores! You can pick up everything from a new Xbox to a Spider-Man Cityscape set that won’t break the bank. So get ready to load up on bikes, dolls and scooters to save yourself a buck this holiday season. But if it’s kids’ clothes that you’re more interested in, we’ve got you covered there, too!

Carter’s if offering 50-60 percent off of everything in their store and online, so you don’t even have to leave your couch to reap the benefits. Take a look at more of the best kids’ deals below!

Target:

Giant Tumbling Tower: originally $79.99, on sale for $39.99

Hatchimals Surprise: originally $69.99, on sale for $35.99

Moana or Rapunzel My Size 32” Doll” originally $59.99, on sale for $39

Disney Princess Maximus Horse: originally $99.99, on sale for $69

Star Wars Hero Droid BB-8: originally $99.99, on sale for $49.99

Num Noms Oven: originally $54.99, on sale for $27.50

Fisher-Price Learn & Laugh Smart Learning Home: originally $149.99, on sale for $99.99

Walmart:

Xbox One X 1TB Console: originally $499, on sale for $399

20” Rock It or Sea Star Bike: originally $58, on sale for $36

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage: originally $94, on sale for $75

Luvabella Interactive Baby Doll: originally $97, on sale for $40

PAW Patrol Mini Vehicle: originally $9.97, on sale for $5

Baby Alive Better Now Baby: originally $19.97, on sale for $10

Kohl’s:

Fisher-Price Little People Work Together Construction Site: originally $49.99, on sale for $19.99

Step2 Little Helper’s Shopping Cart: originally $29.99, on sale for $17.99

VTech Sit-to-Stand Activity Walker: originally for $34.99, on sale for $19.99

Mickey Mouse Powered Ride-On: originally $89.99, on sale for $59.99

Hot Wheels Auto-Lift Expressway: originally $34.99, on sale for $24.99

Hasbro Spider-Man Mega Cityscape Play Set: originally $59.99, on sale for $24.99

Carter’s:

50-60% off entire site and store

TBH, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the sales for kids’ toys this year! Black Friday is almost upon us, so start preparing. These deals are no joke!