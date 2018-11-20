Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloe Refused To See Her After Cheating Scandal: She’s ‘Nervous’ I’ll Confront Tristan

Kim Kardashian confesses in a new ‘KUWTK’ clip that Khloe wouldn’t speak to her after she came home from Cleveland! Watch her explain why, and more!

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, remember that we’re still in the time period directly after Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian. While Khloe and Tristan made up and welcomed baby True into the world, Kim Kardashian said that her own relationship with Khloe has become rocky. On KUWTK, Kim invited Scott Disick over to work out together, and confessed to him that Khloe refuses to even see her! “I feel like Khloe’s living a full double life,” she said. “She’s in town and I haven’t seen her. I just feel like Tristan’s here and she’s so nervous for he and I to see each other. I just get into this protection mode where I go to the worst case scenario.”

It’s hard to imagine, but we’re in a world right now where Scott’s the voice of reason. LD tells Kim that while her intentions are good, her efforts to protect Khloe may be too overwhelming. After all, as Scott points out, when the Kardashians tried to protect Kourtney Kardashian and bashed their relationship, it only put a bigger divide between her and the family. Khloe’s going to come around; she just needs her space. And, as well all know, that happened. Nothing can come between the Kardashian and Jenner sisters!

In fact, Khloe posted KUWTK clips the other day on Twitter of Kim claiming that she was going to fight Tristan, and had a huge laugh. “I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao,” Kim says in the clip, referencing the boxers’ big match in 2015. “The Fight of the Century. And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?” Kim later calmed down because Khloe was about to give birth. But still — you could tell she really wanted to deck him!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9:00pm on E!