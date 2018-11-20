Khloe Kardashian Posts Message About People Being ‘Temporary’: Hinting At Tristan Thompson Split?

Khloe Kardashian posted an ode to life’s fleeting nature, which also applies to people…is it a clue that her long-term future with Tristan Thompson is in jeopardy?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, loves to tease us with her introspective Instagram Stories, but this one especially has us on alert. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave us a painful reminder that nothing in life is permanent, but we’re wondering why she’s giving herself this reality check! “Everything is temporary. Emotions, thoughts, people, things, scenery,” Khloe’s quote read, which she posted on Nov. 20. Yes, people included — so this could very well apply to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, like anybody! “Reminding yourself of this can be an effective way to increase your gratitude for the present moment,” the message continued. Khloe posted the life adage after painful memories have resurfaced on the latest episodes of her reality television show.

Khloe has tried to repair her relationship with Tristan since his cheating scandal in April, but was forced to relive the nightmare after his betrayal aired on the Nov. 1 episode of KUWTK. She finally vented her anger in the Nov. 19 episode of her family’s show, admitting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is “a complete piece of sh*t” to her sister, Kim. Yes, there may still be tension in the relationship, but we’re not actually expecting an breakup in the near future!

After the devastating Woolsey fire erupted on Nov. 8, which forced Khloe to evacuate her Calabasas home along with sisters Kim and Kourtney, she and Tristan have experienced a fresh POV. “They see so many people, including their own friends, losing so much and they are realizing what they have with each other and how they are better together as a unit than apart,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 12. Well, that’s also a good reason for posting about “gratitude for the present moment”!

The Good American co-founder is even sacrificing a Thanksgiving spent with family to share the same dinner table with Tristan, the father to their seven-month-old daughter, True! “She is thankful for the baby they made together and wants to celebrate True’s first holidays together,” another source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY explained to us on Nov. 17. Still, we can’t ignore that Khloe has a habit of sharing cryptic messages to her social media. We know Tristan’s actions haven’t been forgotten, as she just revealed yesterday, Nov. 19, that she couldn’t breastfeed “due to stress” after Tristan’s infidelity was released on tape. We’ll keep you posted on how this relationship develops!